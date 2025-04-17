From BLACKPINK’s Lisa, to Enhypen Jake: K-pop leads most talked about celebrities at Coachella 2025

Week 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 had Enhypen members, Lisa, and Jennie being recognized by fans and non-fans alike. K-pop led the conversations regarding Coachella.

According to an X account @lloud_twt, data from X (Twitter) was collected from April 11 until April 14 to gauge the popularity of acts performed during the music festival's first week. The data shows that BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie and members of the K-pop group Enhypen were talked about a lot on social media.

Which K-pop artists were mentioned the most during Coachella Week 1?

BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie performed a solo set each with their latest tracks from their solo albums Alter Ego and Ruby, respectively. BELIFT Lab's K-pop boy group's members were also mentioned in huge numbers on the social media platform. There were only two Western artists who made it to the top 10: Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion. Here's the complete list of artists that were mentioned the most on X during the first week of the Coachella music festival:

LISA: 19.83M ENHYPEN: 9.76M Jennie: 5.35M Rosé: 968K Lady Gaga: 818K Jake: 509K Heeseung: 509K Jay: 437K Sunoo: 383K Megan Thee Stallion: 334K

Lisa and the Loose hitmakers lead the numbers with 19.83 million and 9.76 million mentions, respectively. Jennie ranked third with 5.35 million mentions. Rosé, despite not performing at the festival, ranked fourth on the list. She was mentioned a lot owing to her appearance in the crowd, supporting her fellow BLACKPINK members.

ENHYPEN members Jake, Heeseung, Jay, and Sunoo were also mentioned thousands of times.

What is next in line for ENHYPEN?

The group has been very active since the start of 2025. From releasing its first digital single of the year, Loose, on April 4, to making their debut on Jimmy Kimmel on April 10, the group has been keeping busy. The group also appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show on April 16, 2025.

Fans and non-fans appreciated the Drunk Dazed hitmaker group's debut on the Coachella stage. The group will once again perform at the Coachella Music Festival on April 19 this weekend. They will be performing for 45 minutes; however, a setlist has not been announced. They have also been named "one of the Best Moments of Coachella 2025" by Billboard.

In other news, Jennie and Lisa have yet to announce any new solo activities. However, the duo will be reuniting soon at the upcoming BLACKPINK concert starting in July 2025. There are no announcements of BLACKPINK's group comeback yet. Hence, it is uncertain what the setlist for the concert will be.

