"They were INCREDIBLE" — Fans in frenzy as Billboard names ENHYPEN's debut at Coachella 2025 as one of 'Best Moments'

On April 13, 2025, Billboard named K-pop boy group ENHYPEN as one of the 'Best Moments of Coachella 2025.' The popular boy group from HYBE made their Coachella debut on April 12, where they performed on some of their hit tracks like Bite Me and Paranormal.

The group became the fastest K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, following their debut in November 2020. Their inclusion in the lineup came in just four and a half years after their formation.

Billboard columnist Michael Saponara lauded the seven-member boy group for coming a long way from I-LAND to captivating thousands of spectators at Coachella. Fans noted how the columnist hailed the group as "Vampires" based on the group's vampire album themes.

Michael Saponara wrote,

"The Vampires have landed in the desert."

The group's performance generated significant buzz on social media platforms. Hashtags like #ENCHELLA and #ENHYPEN trended globally, reflecting the enthusiasm of their fanbase, known as ENGENEs. One fan wrote on X:

"I mean they were INCREDIBLE"

Fans emphasized how Billboard seemingly created a tagline referencing the group's album themes of vampires and werewolves. This further delighted the fandom as they flooded social media platforms with celebratory reactions.

"Enchella is for the books, it was for sure," a fan wrote.

"OF THEY AREEEE VAMPIRES IN THE DESERT," another fan wrote.

"WOOOOOOOO GO ENHYPEN GO ENHYPEN," another fan emphasized.

Several fans expressed their pride in the boys as they ranked No. 2 on Billboard's 'Best Moments of Coachella 2025.'

"MY BOYS IM SO PROUD!!!" a fan wrote.

"ENHYPEN U WILL ALWAYS BE RELEVANT AND SUCCESSFUL," another fan commented.

"Literally nobody does it like them," another fan added.

ENHYPEN makes their Coachella debut with a vampire-themed spectacle

South Korean boy band performed at Coachella 2025 with a dynamic show that combined K-pop sound with a distinctive vampire-themed look. ENHYPEN was the only K-pop boy group featured in this year’s lineup and had a huge mark in their quickly rising career.

The group performed on April 12 and is scheduled again on April 19. They shared the Sahara stage with renowned acts such as Green Day and Travis Scott. Their setlist featured a mix of fan favorites like Walk The Line and new releases, including the English-language single Loose, which they had recently showcased on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Embracing a "Vampires in the Desert" theme, the boy band's performance was a visual spectacle. The stage design and choreography were meticulously crafted to convey a gothic narrative, adding depth to their musical presentation.

The group donned custom cowboy-inspired outfits designed by luxury fashion house Prada to complement Coachella's desert concept. These ensembles featured vintage denim, silk neckerchiefs, and intricate beadwork, blending Western motifs.

GQ noted that as Prada ambassadors since 2023, the K-pop group's collaboration with the brand for Coachella highlighted their global influence. Furthermore, they earned the third-highest views on YouTube during Coachella's livestream.

As they prepare for their second Coachella performance on April 19, 2025, anticipation remains high for what the Fatal Trouble boy band will deliver next on this prominent stage.

