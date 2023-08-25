Jennifer Lopez's journey to her wedding with Ben Affleck wasn't without its share of hurdles. Jennifer shared her side of the mental and emotional struggles she faced while making this big decision in her life at the age of 54.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez opened up on the stress surrounding their wedding plans.

"I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we [Lopez and Affleck] were supposed to get married."

Reflecting on the earlier plans Jlo and Ben had, that never actually happened, due to some complications they did not get married and broke up. Again after 20 years, they were getting married and that caused significant tension for Jennifer.

It was Ben Affleck's idea to head to Las Vegas for a spontaneous wedding that came up as a solution. Their midnight ceremony took place at a little white wedding chapel with their kids as witnesses.

"Go to rehearsal, when you get back here I'm gonna have everything all set up" : Affleck said Lopez.

Jennifer came to the Jimmy Kimmel Show to promote her comedy movie ''The Shotgun Wedding''. She also spoke about trying to put her best foot forward in every aspect of her life, because of which, she struggles at times.

Jennifer Lopez and her Relationship History

Jennifer Lopez's list of relationships is quite long, having been married four times and engaged six times, before getting married to her long-time beau Ben Affleck.

Ben and JLo dated from 2002 until they called off their engagement in 2004. Both of them were involved in multiple high-profile relationships post their split.

Lopez was recently engaged to Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, and Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer and Alex broke up in 2021 due to some complications in their relationship and Ben and Jennifer Garner got divorced in 2015.

After that, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance and got married in July 2023