What did Jennifer Lopez do at the AMAs? Ben Shapiro claims singer was "desperate for attention" at 55 years

Jennifer Lopez sparked online discussion with her opening performance at the 2025 American Music Awards, during which she kissed both male and female backup dancers. The act drew widespread attention, resulting in mixed reactions online. Some news outlets, including the Daily Mail, even commented on her sexual orientation.

Amid the internet reactions to this act, political commentator and podcaster Ben Shapiro also shared his thoughts in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on May 29.

"Jennifer Lopez is 55 years old. Now granted, she's an amazing-looking 55-year-old person, but the desperate need for attention by our celebrity class, like Jennifer Lopez is worth a lot of money. like a lot of money. She is supposedly worth at least $400 million. You don't have to do this, Jennifer, just to be just to be provocative," Shapiro commented.

"So, she is now making out with her backup dancers.... Everything is just old and played out, including JLo. So, here she was at one of her shows, desperate for attention....She's 55 years old. I mean, come on. Come on. What are you doing at this point?"

Ben Shapiro said that it has become a "routine" and has been there "for a long time," recalling that Madonna did this 20 to 25 years ago.

Ben Shapiro commented on other celebrities while reacting to Jennifer Lopez's AMA kissing moment

In his May 29 video, Ben Shapiro reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s recent onstage kisses with backup dancers, describing them as part of a broader trend among pop stars to appear younger. While discussing Lopez, he also criticized other celebrities whom he claimed were making similar attempts.

"There is this thing that's happening in our culture where a bunch of people are masquerading as 17-year-olds who are actually middle-aged. I don't mean you have to be a fuddy duddy. I do mean that you should act like an adult. Like, you're not a 17-year-old or a 21-year-old trying desperately to gain attention."

Shapiro further took a shot at Katy Perry and Taylor Swift and said:

"You see this with Katy Perry also, right? Katy Perry is also making a fool of herself doing her international tours right now, being silly. And you see it in the lyrics of Taylor Swift also, who pretends to be a lovelorn 16-year-old girl when in fact Taylor Swift is currently aged 35. But you see it all over the place."

More about Jennifer Lopez's performance at the AMA 2025

According to a May 27 report by People, Lopez hosted the 51st American Music Awards for the second time since 2015. In addition to hosting, the Grammy Award winner also performed at the event, where she appeared in eight different outfits.

Lopez kicked off the night with a high-energy dance number. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, J.Lo performed with backup dancers on hits like Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, A Bar Song by Shaboozey, and Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, among others.

According to Fox News, the multi-hyphenate grooved on 23 tracks during her six-minute performance. While performing Lose Control, Lopez kissed a fellow male dancer and later locked lips with a female backup dancer.

This moment caught the attention of netizens, many of whom recalled claims made by her ex-husband, Ojani Noa, that she is bisexual. According to a 2010 report by Advocate, Ojani claims to have a video of Lopez kissing girls. However, in an interview with Advocate, Jennifer said, "No, I am not bisexual," in response to the question, Are you bisexual?

In January 2025, Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from actor Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

