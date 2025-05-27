"Doing everything but singing" - Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez kissing her backup dancers during her opening set at the AMAs

Songstress Jennifer Lopez surprised the crowd when she kissed her backup dancers during the opening set at the 2025 American Music Awards held in Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Lopez, who was also the host, took to the stage to perform a six-minute dance routine featuring a medley of last year's top songs, including Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, Bad Bunny's NUEVAYoL, and Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die With a Smile. It also included Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

At one point, the singer, who wore a sparkly bodysuit, locked lips with two of her dancers, both male and female. Here's the viral moment:

As clips from Jennifer Lopez's AMAs performance went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"Doing everything but singing lol."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Some compared the moment with similar ones done by other artists previously.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Others criticized the move, noting that it was done for attention.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @)

Some fans came to Jennifer Lopez's defense.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theneighborhoodtalk)

Jennifer Lopez sustained a facial injury while rehearsing for the AMAs

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez shared behind-the-scenes photos of rehearsals for her AMAs performance. According to US Weekly, in a May 13 Instagram story, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker informed her followers that she had hurt her face during rehearsals.

The story included pictures of the injury. One showed a cut across the bridge of her nose, while in another, the singer was seen icing the bruise.

"So … this happened," Lopez wrote at the time.

According to the outlet, in a subsequent story, Jennifer Lopez expressed her gratitude to Dr. Jason Diamond, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, for "stitching" her injury. The singer explained that a week later, she felt "as good as new."

AMAs announced JLo as the host for its 51st iteration back in April, according to The People. She is the fourth singer to solo-host the awards show twice. Lopez previously emceed in 2015.

She has previously performed at the event over ten times. Last October, during the award show's 50th Anniversary Special (video uploaded on YouTube), Jennifer Lopez noted it was a huge honor to host the AMAs. She went on to praise the event, saying:

"Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it’s directly from the people that you make the music for. It’s just a humbling experience."

Meanwhile, country singer Shaboozey also went viral after reacting to Megan Moroney's comment about the Carter Family during the AMAs. The pair took the stage to present the award in the Favorite Country Duo or Group category. He began by stating that country music has been integral to the AMAs, noting that Charley Pride was the first-ever recipient of the Favorite Male Country Artist award. Moroney (reading off the teleprompter) stated:

"That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award (Favorite Country Duo or Group) went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music."

In videos circulating online, a surprised Shaboozey can be seen taking a pause, giving Megan a side-eye, then laughing and continuing with the presentation. The award for Favorite Country Duo or Group ultimately went to Dan + Shay.

The 2025 AMAs are available to stream on Paramount+.

