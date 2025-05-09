How many children does Jennifer Lopez have? Singer gets candid about the guilt associated with being a working mom 

In a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El País, published on May 2, 2025, global superstar Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the emotional complexity of balancing her career with the challenges of motherhood,

Lopez shared her feelings of guilt that she had to deal with for many years. Jennifer was raising her now-17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, while performing as a singer, actress, and also building her business empire. The 55-year-old said that the price of being a working mother was high.

“I was a working mom when they were little. They probably didn’t get as much of me as they wanted, right?" Lopez told El País (as translated by People).

Jennifer Lopez spoke about how this feeling of guilt was never far away despite all her efforts to take them on tour, sets, and shows such as American Idol.

"I should have been around more. I shouldn’t have left at all. I should’ve just stayed home.’ But they got the experience that they got. And you always do your best as a mom,” Lopez stated.

She added:

“Looking back on it, it was an amazing experience,” the mom of two continued. “And I was glad that I was able to take them around the world. They were on tour with me. They would go to American Idol with me."

She further said that the children of celebrities are subjected to judgment and assumptions before they are even in a position to comprehend the situation.

Jennifer Lopez: Motherhood, family, and fame

Jennifer Lopez, better known as J.Lo, is an American singer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur. Jennifer Lopez was born as Jennifer Lynn Lopez on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, New York, and gained recognition for her role in the 1997 film, Selena.

She later became popular as a successful singer, with some of her highly acclaimed songs as Jenny From the Block, Let’s Get Loud, among others.

Apart from her glamorous Hollywood life, the singer has often talked about her private life and, in particular, her role as a mother. Jennifer gave birth to twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, on February 22, 2008.

Lopez shares her twins with Marc Anthony, the Grammy-winning Latin salsa singer and producer. Jennifer Lopez and Marc got married in June 2004 and quickly became one of the most high-profile Latin celebrity couples.

Their relationship ended with a separation in 2011, and their divorce was settled in 2014. Despite living apart, Lopez and Anthony reportedly have a good friendship to co-parent twins and support the welfare of the children.

She often includes Emme and Max in her public sphere. The twins are often photographed, and are seen on her social media. Emme has even joined Lopez on stage during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

