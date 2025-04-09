"That's a great choice"— Fans react as Jennifer Lopez is announced as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez is set to make a major comeback onstage to host the American Music Awards this year, her second stint as host for the show, a role she first took on ten years prior in 2015. Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer."

The announcement earned various reactions from netizens, with many of them agreeing with the show's decision to get the On the Floor singer as this year's host. One fan said that she was a "great choice" for the awards show.

"That's a great choice, Jennifer Lopez is a global icon with a huge fanbase and a proven track record of captivating performances. She's sure to bring energy and excitement to the American Music Awards as the host," an X user commented.

More fans shared their comments about Lopez's new hosting gig, saying that she would "crush it," like she did ten years ago.

"Jennifer Lopez will crush it as AMAs host," an X user said.

"That's great news. Would love to see my all time favorite T or as the host of Music awards," another user on X commented.

"We love this!!!!!! She's killed it last time and she'll be amazing again," another X user added.

Other netizens also shared that they couldn't wait to see her back onstage to host the AMAs, with one fan saying that the awards night is bound to be "full of energy" and glamour.

"This is good,, can't wait for that great day and watch the best artists around,, this is great," an X user commented.

"With J.Lo at the helm, the AMAs are bound to be a night full of energy, glamour, and unforgettable moments," another user on X commented.

Besides hosting the upcoming AMAs, which is going to air live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, on CBS, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star will also be performing in the show.

Jennifer Lopez recently unveiled her Up All Night summer tour dates

Hosting and performing at the American Music Awards in May isn't the only event on Jennifer Lopez's calendar for the summer, as she recently revealed tour dates for her anticipated Up All Night tour. On her official Instagram account on Monday, April 7, 2025, Lopez shared a video announcing updates for the tour, teasing a few "select shows dates" this coming summer. She further said in the caption:

"It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer."

Based on the tour dates she shared via her On the JLo website, Up All Night will kick off on July 1, 2025, with several stops in Turkey, starting off in Antalya and then Istanbul. She will also be touring in Sharm El-Sheik in Egypt before going on a 6-day tour all around Spain.

The 6-date Up All Night stint in Spain will kick off at Parque Tanisha in Vigo and will stop in Cadiz, Malaga, Madrid, and Barcelona before wrapping up in Bilbao. Jennifer Lopez's other tour stops include Tenerife, Budapest, Lucca, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, Kazakhstan, and Yerevan.

Catch the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26, 2025, live from Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00 pm ET.

