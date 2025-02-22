"Should've just let her backup singers do the singing" — Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez singing acoustic in a Dubai show

Jennifer Lopez performed at the Burj Aziz sales launch event at the Cola-Cola Arena in Dubai on February 19, 2025. While fans and attendees expected her to perform at the Saadiyat Nights show on February 20, 2025, she surprised them with an early performance.

Videos of the Unstoppable star went viral on social media as fans were excited to see her performance. However, another thing that went viral from the performance was JLo singing acoustic. Netizens took to social media to share their reactions to the performance as they had mixed feelings about it. An X user who uses the handle, @notcapnamerica posted a video of Lopez's acoustic singing from the Dubai show. They wrote that they knew the performance "wasn't going to turn out well" after seeing the word, "acoustic" on her setlist.

"I knew when I saw the word "acoustic" on her setlist it wasn't going to turn out well," the user wrote.

Netizens took to the social media platform to share their opinions about the performance as many expressed discontent with JLo's acoustic vocals.

"She should've just let her backup singers do the singing, and she could've done some dance moves in the background."

"She’s a great performer but her name is no where near synonymous with ballad or acoustic style in any shape or form. She’s better off avoiding it altogether." an X user commented

"… no disrespect, but I think over the years her producers have covered her lack of vocal range with overdubs and choruses sung by trained studio vocalists…" another X user mentioned.

"She sounds like me..now I know why I am not outloud to sing except alone in shower." another internet user stated

On the other hand, fans of the singer came to her defense, with many claiming that she will always be the person who would be "bankable no matter what she is doing."

"Hate her love her, JLO will always be that girl that will be bankable no matter what she is doing..." an X user tweeted

"Better vocals than 2025 Mariah, Taylor, Britney, Tate McRae, Gracie Adam’s, Nicki Minaj, doja cat, Shakira, SZA and many others" a netizen remarked

"She does not sound bad at all. I’d argue she sounds nicer than when the song originally dropped. I don’t understand why y’all love to drag her when she outperforms many of your faves." another netizen said

Jennifer Lopez stuns in Saint Laurent styling on her trip to the UAE

While Jennifer Lopez was criticized for her acoustic vocals at the Dubai show, her Saint Laurent look received praise from fans across the world. The singer made a style statement when she arrived in the UAE as she was wearing a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers in a brown color.

The Can't Get Enough singer completed her look with rimless, brown sunglasses, minimal accessories, and a mini briefcase clutch. According to a report by Daily Mail dated February 19, 2025, JLo was spotted having lunch at the luxury beach club, Sirene by GAIA in Dubai. During lunch, Jennifer Lopez was wearing a layered maxi dress and a pearl necklace with a sleek updo and huge sunglasses.

While the singer-actress was seen with a man during lunch, it is unclear who he was.

In other news, as per a Yahoo Entertainment report from February 22, 2025, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced. They got married in July 2022 and filed for divorce in August 2024 after being separated for over a year.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce settlement citing the date for it to take effect as February 21, 2025.

