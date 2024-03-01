"So real for declining": Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande refusing cameo in Jennifer Lopez's musical film sparks mixed reactions 

Jennifer Lopez's new film, This is Me...Now: A Love Story, is a cinematic tell-all to her latest and 9th studio album, This is Me...Now. It was released on February 16, 2024 via Nuyorican Productions and BMG Rights Management marking her first release under the partnership. It's an Amazon Original film that bends genres, delving into Lopez's journey to love through her own eyes. Her cinematic film involves a list of starry cameos.

As per Amazon, the movie:

"is a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing."

A behind-the-scenes documentary of the film The Greatest Love Story Never Told lets fans in on the names that denied being part of the film, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Khloe Kardashian and Snoop Dogg. Vanessa Hudgens was also considered to play the role of Lopez's dramatized protagonist but didn't make it.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, JLo said:

"They were giving me a list of all these amazing people, but that's not what I want. My first people were Jenifer Lewis and Jane Fonda and they were like, 'Wait, we don't get it. This is like music,. This is young' And I was like, 'No. This is a council of people who I want to be very diverse. I want all different kinds of people."

After the list of people not cast in the film was announced, netizens expressed their opinions by commenting on The Pop Tingz post on X.

Fans approve of Taylor and Ariana declining (image via @ReinaZolanski on X)

The people who made appearances include Jane Fonda, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lewis, and more.

"She really tried using them for clout," say netizens about Jennifer Lopez

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 27, Jennifer Lopez also revealed that while they were picking people to cast in the film, some were unavailable.

"The casting director and the other producers came in and they were like, 'How about this person? This person's not available.' And they started saying all these people."

While reacting to people who didn't get cast in Jennifer Lopez's film, netizens bashed the singer and accused her of using artists for clout. Some also believed that the artists weren't busy. Then, some people thought that JLo's album was about to flop, and she was attempting to save it by casting renowned artists in her film.

Netizens disapprove of JLo (Image via @Psychtaylor on X)

Fans believe Ariana and Taylor were not busy (Image via @eth4nsrem on X)

Another fan finds the decline embarrassing (Image via @jacnights13 on X)

A fan defends JLo (Image via @bitchgotherown on X)

Netizens call JLo's album a flop (Image via @MatthewGenz on X)

Users comment on JLo's casting list (Image via @sonesl on X)

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story was released on Amazon's Prime Video on 16th February, along with the release of her studio album.