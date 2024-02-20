How much money did Jennifer Lopez spend on making The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary? Budget explored  

Jennifer Lopez is also set to feature in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary chronicling her life as an industry stalwart. A major portion of the documentary also chronicles the superstar's relationship with her now-husband Ben Affleck. The trailer for the same was dropped on February 16, 2024, by Amazon Prime Video, the official streaming partner for the movie.

As the show is nearing its release date, more details surrounding the documentary are coming to light, some of which are too hard to believe. Fans were perplexed to find that Jennifer Lopez invested her own money to finance the documentary. In an article published by Variety magazine, it is revealed that the megastar spent a staggering $20 million to bring The Greatest Love Story Never Told to the streaming platform.

Jennifer Lopez spent around $20 million to make The Greatest Love Story Never Told

Based on an article published by Variety, Jennifer Lopez spent close to $20 million to finance her upcoming documentary about her life titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The documentary, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2024, delves into those details of the star's life which were, until now, hidden from the spotlight.

In the 2:32 trailer released by the OTT giant, Lopez can be seen being vulnerable in front of the camera, probably for the first time in years. The trailer starts with her saying:

"I’ve been married four times now. I used to be terrified of being alone. I didn’t know what else to do by myself."

She continues:

"I’ve decided to tell my story that I’ve never shared with anybody in the world."

The trailer for the documentary continues with excerpts from the artist's life being showcased. Needless to say, the audience is very excited about the movie. A testament to the same is the number of views the documentary's trailer has received since its release. As of now, it has around 201K views, with 2.4K multiple users dropping in positive comments about the upcoming film.

What is The Greatest Love Story Never Told about?

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is an upcoming documentary film on Amazon Prime Video chronicling the life of superstar Jennifer Lopez. Besides showing excerpts from her life spanning through years, the audiences will also get to have a close look at the star's relationship with Ben Affleck, her husband.

The trailer of the upcoming movie gives the audience a fair idea of what to expect. If that does not, the makers also released a full-length description of the movie which gives fans further clarity. The description reads:

"Directed by Jason Bergh, The Greatest Love Story Never Told follows Jennifer Lopez as she attempts her most daring project yet: independently producing a new album and cinematic original that explore her twenty-year journey to self-love."

It further adds:

"Intimate and empowering, the documentary offers unflinching access to Jennifer’s most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of This Is Me…Now. From interviews with her inner circle, including producing partners and longtime collaborators, to candid home moments, this is a vulnerable portrait of an icon who put it all on the line and discovered a newfound determination in self-acceptance and love."

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2024.

