"Ben Affleck killing Jared Leto would be AWESOME"- Fans filled with excitement after Zack Snyder's Dark Knight Returns comment

In a recent interview, Zack Snyder revealed that he wished James Gunn good luck when he took over and hoped that it would work out for the DC universe. He also revealed that he told Gunn that he could return to DC, but only if he was making a true adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns, one of the most popular comic book arcs in the DC lineup.

While this only seems like a hypothetical comment about what "could be," fans have already started speculating and getting all excited about the possibility of Snyder's return.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Snyder's Batman comments (Image via X)

Many have even demanded that it should be Ben Affleck's Batman if Snyder were to return for direction in another DC movie.

The Dark Knight returns by Zack Snyder sparks excitement across Twitter

While there is minimal chance for Zack Snyder to return for another film in the DC universe, the possibility of the Man of Steel director taking up one of DC's most coveted plotlines about one of its most famous superheroes was good enough for fans to start getting excited.

However, this is a remote possibility as not only did Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck leave the DC universe, but there are other proposed Batman projects on the way, which are not linked to the Dark Knight Returns storyline.

While not every fan wanted the return of Zack Snyder, the sheer volume of speculations indicates how big an influence Snyder had on his fanbase.

While it will never realistically happen, we can hope that someday Snyder can do a dream project and his fans can see a perfect version of Batman, the way Snyder would have wanted in his own DC universe.

As for the DC universe, it will undergo a complete reboot under James Gunn, with all the current projects and storylines set to discontinue after the reboot. Some actors will also reportedly be recast in new roles.