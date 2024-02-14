"JLO sounds like an untalented bully": Fans react as Jennifer Lopez reveals Ayo Edebiri allegedly cried while apologizing about past comments

Jennifer Lopez, the American singer, and actress recently revealed how Saturday Night Live host Ayo Edebiri reportedly cried while apologizing to her for past insulting comments. It happened just before they filmed the show's episode at the start of February.

In a 2020 appearance on the Scam Goddess podcast, Edebiri claimed that Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam.” Edebiri further seemingly implied that the singer had ghostwriters. She said at the time,

"Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs."

The comments resurfaced a week before their SNL episode aired on February 3, 2024. In a new Variety cover story, Jennifer Lopez revealed that The Bear actress allegedly broke down in tears while apologizing to her in the show's dressing room. JLO said,

"She was mortified and very sweet, She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f*cking sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Fans react to Jennifer's story of Edebiri's apology. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

Netizens have reacted to the whole situation in various ways - some believe Jennifer went overboard saying Ayo was in tears and claimed that the story was false, while some appreciated the artists reconciling.

Jennifer Lopez claims Ayo Edebiri ‘apologized with tears in her eyes’ over resurfaced comments slamming her

Expand Tweet

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest on the February 3 episode. She performed with Redman and Latto during a performance of her recent single Can't Get Enough. The singer returned to the stage later and showcased the title track of her forthcoming album called This Is Me…Now.

While talking about her experience with the show in an interview with Variety, JLO revealed how comedian and actress Ayo Edebiri reportedly came to her dressing room to apologize for her past comments, as per Page Six. During an appearance on the podcast Scam Goddess in 2020, the host and Ayo trolled Jennifer Lopez claiming she does not write most of her songs. She added,

"A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously."

Expand Tweet

The comments resurfaced on the internet, which might have led to Edebiri's tear-filled apology. Jennifer Lopez talked about the dressing room incident during the Variety cover shoot. She explained how the actress was mortified but apologized and claimed she loved JLO's performance during the SNL shoot, as per Billboard. Jennifer also spoke about the negative comments by the comedian saying,

"It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me."

Netizens, however, were not pleased with Jennifer Lopez revealing to the public that Ayo Edebiri had cried while apologizing to her.

Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Social media users were also on JLO's side claiming that Edebiri's comments went viral and were negative so the apology should be known to everyone as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ayo Edebiri also comically addressed her past remarks while Jennifer Lopez and her both appeared on Saturday Night Live, as per The New York Post. During a game show sketch, the actress and the other contestants talked about social media.

Expand Tweet

Ayo said,

“Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."

The two artists seem to be on good terms, according to Variety.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE