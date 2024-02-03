What did Ayo Edebiri say about Jennifer Lopez? 2020 insulting comments resurface ahead of SNL gig 

Ayo Edebiri is set to host Saturday Night Live today alongside Jennifer Lopez. However, ahead of The Bear star’s SNL debut, her past insults directed at Lopez have resurfaced on the internet.

In February 2020, while speaking on the Scam Goddess podcast with Laci Mosley, Ayo perceived the “On The Floor” hitmaker’s career as fraud. She said at the time:

“Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time. ‘Cause JLo is hosting…err…is performing at the Super Bowl half-time.”

To that, Laci added:

“She is. Which is a scam in itself.”

Ayo further chimed in, criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s singing ability and said:

“And her whole career is one long scam.”

The Bottoms actor continued:

“I think she thinks she's still good even though she's not singing for most of these songs.”

Ayo Edebiri also discussed an unfounded yet long-standing rumor that Jennifer Lopez had used to have ghost singers in the past. The 28-year-old went on to accuse the actress of injecting human growth hormones into her body to retain a fit physique and a youthful appearance.

Internet reacts to Ayo Edebiri's past criticism of Jennifer Lopez

Saturday Night Live posted a preview of its latest episode on February 3 on its YouTube channel. In the video, Ayo Edebiri introduces herself as she stands between JLo and Heidi Gardner. She tells the audience she will be hosting the show this week with Lopez by her side. JLo turns to Ayo at that and tells her:

"I'm really excited. I love your show."

Ayo responds:

"I love your everything."

The three then go on to have a few more takes of shooting their opening lines. However, the contrast between Ayo's past remarks about the singer and her present attitude baffled many viewers.

Many pointed out how it would be awkward for Ayo and Jennifer Lopez to act in a skit together. Some said that the younger actress faked "loving everything" about the singer in the SNL promo.

Internet reacts to Ayo and JLo's upcoming SNL appearance. (Image via YouTube/@SaturdayNightLive)

It was unclear from the SNL promo whether or not JLo was aware of Ayo's comments about her from the 2020 podcast. However, an animosity in her approach towards Ayo Edebiri could not be noticed in the video.