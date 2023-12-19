Fact Check: Is the Jennifer Lopez exotic rice hack claim real? Viral interview debunked

A video has been going viral on social media, showing Jennifer Lopez supposedly narrating her rice hack and claiming that it helps people with weight loss. As per Lopez, she used the same diet to slim down. The hack is basically about soaking the rice in water and then drinking the water every morning.

Lopez did not make claims about rice water helping her with weight loss: Fake news debunked. (Image via @affy122/TikTok)

The video claims that Jennifer Lopez made the statement in an interview with Dr. Oz in 2008 and has resurfaced on the platform, with claims that people notice better health when they incorporate this rice water into their diet. The video also has text information, which reads:

“Drinking warm water with rice in the morning has been found to help with weight loss. People are losing approximately 2.2 pounds of fat daily by using this rice-based method. This drink increases fat shrinking cells by 700%” and enables the body to “dissolve stubborn fat stores.”

However, upon seeing the real footage from Jennifer Lopez’s interview, it can be seen and heard how she talks about plain and simple water and not rice water. Hence, she never endorsed rice water and just spoke about water being her beauty secret. The news about Jennifer Lopez talking about her alleged rice hack is fake and untrue.

Lopez did not make claims about rice water helping her with weight loss: Fake news debunked. (Image via @DoctorOz/ YouTube)

Jennifer Lopez talks about water being her beauty secret in the actual video

With the video doing the rounds on social media, many netizens were left shocked and convinced that Jennifer Lopez actually drinks this alleged rice water to lose weight. However, she just talked about simple water and called it her beauty secret for good skin, hair, and weight loss. The Hustlers actor talks to the host in-depth about it and says:

“Water! Lots of water! Believe it or not, it does help in keeping your weight down and obviously keeps you hydrated. For me, it just feels good. So this is what I drink all the time.”

While Lopez did not mention a word about rice water, she did talk about the benefits of water, which have not been scientifically proven to aid weight loss. However, Healthline claims that drinking ample water can help with the whole process, as drinking 500 ml of water can increase the calories one burns by up to 30% an hour.

Lopez did not make claims about rice water helping her with weight loss: Fake news debunked. (Image via @affy122/TikTok)

Moreover, the reason why drinking more water is often said to aid weight loss is because people often feel full when they drink more water and, hence, eat less.

On the other hand, many social media users have talked about rice water being beneficial for humans. A TikToker, @nonichemommy, talked about how she makes this water for her family whenever someone is feeling sick or has caught a cold. She claimed that she just mixes rice, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt and boils all of it together.

However, there is no scientific proof that rice water helps with weight loss. However, Healthline claims that rice is considered to be nutritious and can be taken in moderate quantities, even by those who are aiming for weight loss. However, having brown rice rather than white rice can be better for individuals.

Lopez did not make claims about rice water helping her with weight loss: Fake news debunked. (Image via @nonichemommy/TikTok)

All in all, the claim about Jennifer Lopez endorsing rice water is fake and untrue. However, it once again highlights how it is crucial to check for verified information and then share anything on social media, as it can mislead the world of the internet.