What is the Knife video? Trending Twitter video sparks disbelief, triggers memefest online

A disturbing NSFW Knife video recently began making its rounds on popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip has stunned social media users who warned their cohorts to avoid watching the graphic content, which naturally piqued netizens' interest.

In the knife video, which has recently surfaced online, a lady uses a knife on herself in the most unimaginable manner for salacious purposes. The clip designed to bank on views generated through controversial internet trends has revolted netizens who took to comments to express the same.

However, comments that seemingly warn people to steer clear of the graphic video have only increased people's curiosity.

Disturbing Knife video trending on Twitter triggers a volley of memes

Recently, X has seen an uptick in graphic videos whose only purpose appears to generate viral news moments. One such unsettling clip that netizens termed the Knife video recently surfaced, showing a lady using a knife on herself in a crude manner.

The clip designed to drive up user engagement at the expense of horrifying netizens has triggered a volley of memfest online.

One user posted a video, seemingly warning people from viewing the Knife Video content. In the same clip, he also warned netizens to steer clear from watching multiple inappropriate content, including a Horse video and Frog Video.

In response, another astute user pointed out that the aforementioned netizen was only trying to trigger people’s morbid curiosity by reiterating to avoid the content in a transparent attempt to elicit the opposite reaction.

A report in NBC suggested a recent spike in unsettling content online highlights a potential problem with X's moderation issues. The report said that under the stewardship of Elon Musk, a proponent of absolute free speech on the platform, the emergence of disturbing graphic content has significantly increased.

Before Musk took over the social media platform, posting graphic content was strictly against its rules, including clips depicting gun violence, zoophilia and physical fights.

Under Musk, X has pulled back on moderation. The platform now thrives on increasing user engagement by banking on views generated through graphic content.

Last month, a series of zoophilia videos had a similar effect on the platform, where unsuspecting netizens who stumbled on the content were left horrified.

Despite people expressing their revulsion online, their collective disgust didn't prevent others from exploring it. In social media platforms saturated with massive content that captivates and distracts attention, there's a high curiosity for negative content.

A recent report in Scientific American explained that while disgust is fundamentally an emotion that encourages avoidance, it also effectively captures and retains your attention. Unless X decides to moderate the content, people will continue to be compelled by the footage.