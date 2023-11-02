What is the Michael Hanley Horse video? Mr Hands memes erupt as disbelief ensues on Twitter

The resurgence of a disturbing Horse video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed a man being mounted by the animal has appalled netizens.

The video has left netizens disgusted, as many opined that the video was reminiscent of the Enumclaw case or the Mr Hands case, where a man died after being penetrated by a horse in 2005.

Trigger Warning: This article contains explicit information. Reader’s discretion is advised.

As the video went viral online, people began speculating the identity of the man being mounted by the horse.

Several people claimed that the man’s name was Michael Hanley as the clip depicting beastiality contains two captions "Michael Hanley left his phone in the pub look what he was doing" and "Always keep a password on your phone" suggesting that he had left his phone unattended. The video was then supposedly leaked by the person who found his device.

Shortly after, the footage was unofficially named the Michael Hanley Horse video and was widely circulated and searched on social media platforms. As the video started making its rounds online, many claimed that the man was Michael Hanley from Dublin.

However, it should be noted that the person’s identity has not been confirmed, as the man in Dublin has tattoos on his arm, but the person in the video does not.

Netizens react to the Michael Hanley Horse video

As the Michael Hanley Horse video went viral online, many stunned netizens reckoned the footage was reminiscent of the Enumclaw case, where a suspect was convicted of trespassing at an Enumclaw farm where a man was fatally injured while having s*x with a horse in 2005.

The controversial Enumclaw horse case involved a series of bestiality incidents where men named Kenneth D. Pinyan and James Michael Tait filmed and distributed beastiality p*nography where the man in the video went by the alias "Mr. Hands.”

Pinyan received fatal internal injuries in one such incident, which triggered an investigation and subsequent convictions. At the time, the case was popularly known as 2 Guys, 1 Horse or the Mr. Hands video.

The recent Michael Hanley Horse video, widely compared to the Enumclaw case, has triggered Mr Hands memes online as netizens were left stunned and traumatized by its disturbing content. A social media user said:

"Just saw someone recreate Mr. Hands."

Another commented:

"That horse video is honestly the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life."

While netizens were seemingly disgusted over the Horse video, the footage has amassed considerable viewer interest as the search for the term spiked on social media platforms.

A recent report in Scientific American suggested while disgust is fundamentally an emotion that encourages avoidance, it also effectively captures and retains your attention. The theory seemingly explains people’s compulsion towards the video.