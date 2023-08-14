"Done seen enough": Jamaica raft plastic bag video leaves Twitter in disbelief, sparks wild memes online

The latest video to traumatize netizens involves a raft. Recently, a clip of two people engaging in adult activities on a boat went viral across social media platforms. The incident took place in Jamaica, but the video has travelled across the globe. Now, internet users have taken to Twitter to express disgust over what they saw.

Trigger Warning: This article contains explicit information. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Jamaica Observer was one of the few publications that shared the news of the occurrence. They revealed that a River Raft Limited captain engaged in s*xual activities with a female guest on the float. In the clip which has been titled ‘The Martha Brae Special,’ the woman was reportedly heard requesting for a plastic bag.

The incident took place in September 2022. However, videos of the same have resurfaced online in recent days.

The boat reportedly travels from the Martha Brae and the Jamaica Swamp Safari Village in Trelawny.

It remains unclear as to whether other guests remained on the float when the incident took place.

The identity of the people involved remains unknown. Information as to whether the pair faced criminal charges was also unavailable at the time of writing this article.

Considering the range of reactions to the video which have made it online, it is safe to say that the clip in question has amassed multi-million views on Twitter alone. Many took to the social networking site to express their disappointment.

Netizens react to the viral raft video

A heap of reactions to the clip flooded Twitter. Many created hilarious memes about unfortunately coming across the video. Several netizens were evidently not pleased by the video. A few hysterical memes read:

Company releases statement after footage goes viral

According to The Jamaican Observer, River Raft Limited have disassociated themselves from the viral video. They said:

“Rafting on the Martha Brae prides itself on providing nothing but excellent service to the many clients we host daily. Our complement of our 90 licensed raft captains are highly professional and take immense pride in their work."

They also noted that they do not offer adult massages in their tour packages despite rumors.