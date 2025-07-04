Andy Signore sets up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds to support his fight against Blake Lively’s subpoena

Three days after TMZ cited a source claiming that Popcorned Planet host Andy Signore had been subpoenaed in the ongoing legal conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Signore confirmed the subpoena. Furthermore, he launched a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for his legal defense against Lively.

"I'm raising funds to fight back legally and protect my rights as a journalist. Every dollar will help me stand strong against this attempt to silence the truth," Andy's GiveSendGo campaign states.

In his YouTube video uploaded on July 4, 2025, Andy Signore claimed that TMZ and other outlets are trying to portray him as being involved in "shenanigans" with Baldoni's team and being paid by them to report against Lively.

He revealed that the purpose of the subpoena is to hand over any communications he might have had with Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties.

Signore is currently working on a docu-series titled It Ends With Justice, where he speaks with the It Ends With Us crew and social media sleuths to understand what happened behind the scenes during production. This would also help him dissect Blake Lively's allegations against Baldoni.

He stated that because his docu-series features anonymous It Ends With Us crew members, Lively's team may try to argue that these members were Wayfair Studios employees, given that the film was produced by Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios.

However, he clarified that the anonymous woman featured in the docu-series was an independent contractor and had no allegiance to Wayfarer. He added that the woman allegedly wanted the truth to come out because she witnessed it.

Signore also revealed that Blake Lively's team wants all his communications with the Wayfarer parties to be less than a month, but he's refusing to provide them citing the "freedom of the press."

"There's not a chance in hell that I am going to give them what they're asking for," Andy stated.

Andy Signore claims he is hiring Florida-based attorneys to fight against Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the set of "It Ends with Us" (Image via Getty)

Elsewhere in the commentary video, Andy Signore declared that to stand up for the "right thing" to protect his sources and the freedom of the press, he is hiring Florida-based attorneys.

"I would rather be destroyed by you [Blake Lively] and stand up for the right thing than bow down, give up my sources, and become a hypocrite. It is never happening. This is something I will go to war for. Literally, I would sign up to be enlisted to protect my right as a journalist, to protect my sources, and have an independent free press," Signore stated.

He further accused TMZ of targeting content creators covering the legal conflict, such as Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, Kjersti Flaa, and himself, claiming that the outlet views them as "threats."

"They are teaming up with Blake because they control the media. This isn't conspiratorial. This is facts. They are now powerful bullies threatened by independent journalists who are actually not paid for or bought. And that is the problem here," Signore added.

Furthermore, in his video, Andy clarified that any additional funds in the campaign, beyond the targetted $20,000, will go toward covering the increasing costs of reshooting elements of their upcoming documentary.

Per the GiveSendGo official website, Andy's campaign has raised $12,061 as of July 4, 2025.

According to TMZ, Andy Signore, along with Candace Owens and Perez Hilton, have been subpoenaed in the legal conflict between the It Ends With Us stars.

