When is the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni trial scheduled to start? Lawyer Rachel Juarez talks about chances of an out-of-court settlement

Attorney Rachel Juarez discussed the possibility of a settlement outside the court in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal matter. Notably, as per People magazine, Blake accused Justin of displaying unprofessional behavior on the set of It Ends with Us in December last year.
Blake Lively also claimed in her lawsuit that Baldoni reportedly launched a smear campaign against her. According to People magazine, the duo's trial is scheduled to start on March 9, 2026.
Rachel appeared for an interview with YouTuber Dave Neal in a video shared through his YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 21. Considering the pre-trial PR, Dave questioned Juarez on the chances of Blake and Justin's case going to trial. Juarez said in her response:
“I would put it maybe at 50/50, which says a lot because you know I get different numbers depending on who you ask, but something like 90% of cases settle, I think it's 92 in federal court, I mean it's a huge number. So having a 50% chance of going to trial is there.”
Juarez mentioned that, based on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's reputation in the press right now, the duo should have come to a settlement around four months ago. Rachel continued addressing the legal issue by saying that Blake would come to a settlement without the involvement of any money. Juarez also referred to Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, and said:
“She’s hoping that if Brian Freedman personally is on the hook, you know, or if he has something to lose, that it’ll change the landscape.”
Taylor Swift’s subpoena withdrawn from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case
As per ABC News, Blake and Justin's legal issue created headlines earlier this month when the former's close friend, Taylor Swift, received a subpoena on May 9, 2025. The subpoena was reportedly associated with the time when It Ends with Us was in production.
While speaking to People magazine the same day, a representative for Swift criticized the subpoena, stating that Taylor was not associated with the romantic-drama film in any manner. The representative added that Swift's only link to the film was her single My Tears Ricochet, which was used in the film with her permission.
“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
As per a report by Variety on May 22, 2025, the subpoena has been withdrawn, following which Taylor won't appear as a witness in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's upcoming trial. Swift's spokesperson expressed his happiness about the same to the outlet and said:
“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”
According to Page Six, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship has also suffered due to the ongoing legal matter. While speaking to the Daily Mail on May 22, 2025, a source alleged that Taylor wished she had never met Blake. The insider also mentioned:
"When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realizes it wasn't worth all the stress Blake put her through. She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her."
Notably, Taylor Swift has not shared any direct response from her side to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle until now.