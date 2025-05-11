Will the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni trial be streamed? Zack Peter urges actress to livestream the trial and donate the proceeds to survivors

On May 9, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter shared his insights on remarks made by actress Blake Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, amid her legal feud with actor Justin Baldoni. In an interview with People (published on May 8), Mike Gottlieb confirmed that the Gossip Girl alum will be testifying in the March 9, 2026, trial.

As reported by People Magazine, the trial is unlikely to be streamed, as Legal expert Gregory Doll suggested that by filing in federal court, both parties precluded "the possibility that there will be any cameras in the proceedings."

In response to Gottlieb's remarks, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, spoke to TMZ on May 8, 2025.

"If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let's live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors," Bryan said.

Agreeing with Freedman's comments, Zack Peter expressed he would "love" to see Blake Lively's testimony live. He pointed to Lively's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on May 3, where she praised the strength of women who speak out about their struggles. Lively admitted that their courage inspired her to "fight for the world to be safer for women."

Peter reflected on Blake's comments in his statement.

"Well, Blake, now's your chance. We haven't really seen you do anything for survivors. So I don't know. Kind of sounds like a pretty good plan to me. I'll pay top dollar to see that live stream," he said.

Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively's upcoming testimony

Further in his interview with People Magazine, Mike Gottlieb explained that the ultimate moment for a plaintiff to tell their side of the story is during the trial itself.

"So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course, she’s going to testify," he added.

He slammed Baldoni's legal team for claiming they would subpoena Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

"It’s completely unclear what claims or defenses in the case any of these celebrities… have any relevance to at all. This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of s*xual harassment on the set. It’s not a case about how songs were chosen for the movie," Gottlieb said.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift in New York (Image via Getty)

Mike further accused them of subpoenaing Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman for publicity.

"The federal courts don't tolerate that kind of behavior," he added.

Zack Peter showed skepticism towards his remarks, noting several instances where Taylor Swift has been allegedly involved in the It Ends With Us dispute.

He pointed out that My Tears Ricochet, a song from Swift's 2020 album, Folklore, was part of the 2024 film It Ends With Us and its trailer. Peter also referred to an interview with Isabella Ferrer, who played young Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us. On August 6, 2025, during the film's premiere, Ferrer admitted that Taylor Swift played a "helpful part" during her audition process.

"I don't even know if I'm meant to be saying it, but I'm saying it. She was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it, and that rocked my world," Isabella Ferrer told Extra.

He also highlighted Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit on January 16, 2025, claiming that Taylor Swift encouraged him to amend the It Ends With Us script according to Blake Lively's vision.

"So they had some involvement," Zack said.

In the same interview with People Magazine, Gottlieb also claimed that Justin Baldoni's team used several "distractions" in an attempt to "deflect" attention from the "retaliation campaign" launched against Lively.

"And we expect and hope that in discovery we'll have an opportunity to really focus on what we believe to be the core part of the case, which is that this retaliation campaign was launched against Ms. Lively for her having raised concerns about sexual harassment," Mike said.

He further claimed that individuals who have either "experienced misconduct" or are "witnesses" to misconduct are expected to testify.

"We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony," he stated.

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal back-and-forth between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

