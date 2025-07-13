"South Carolina wannabe"— Actress discovered by Blake Lively's mom accuses "Fake Lively" of racism and sabotaging her audition

Actress Felisha Cooper recently alleged in an interview that Blake Lively sabotaged her audition on one occasion and also made accusations of racism against the Gossip Girl star. The claims were made when Cooper spoke to Kjersti Flaa in the latest episode of the latter’s podcast on July 12, 2025.

During the conversation, Kjersti Flaa referred to Blake Lively by questioning Cooper about the reason due to which the Green Lantern star became a “mean person.” Flaa also mentioned whether fame had anything to do with Blake Lively’s personality, and Felisha responded by saying:

“Me, personally no. Being from the south, I’ve met a bunch of b**ches like her, and the fact that she is so thirsty for South Carolina and to be a pageant, she’s just f**king racist. South Carolina wannabe. And I’ll tell that to the judge. I’ve dealt with enough pageant wannabe girls and all this stuff in my life growing up in North Carolina.”

Kjersti Flaa said while introducing Cooper that Blake Lively’s mother, Elaine, discovered her. Flaa asked Cooper about how Blake was different from her family members. Cooper then started speaking about a night when everyone from Blake’s family came to the Cheesecake Factory. She also revealed that Blake’s sisters, Lori and Robyn, were her acting coaches.

“So Elaine and her family and Uncle Ernie and stuff comes in. I always him call him Uncle Ernie even though he’s…. that’s the dad. But he was like my uncle, like grandpa Ernie or something like that, you know? So they all come in. It’s really late night. We’re all waiting tables and stuff. Everyone was so polite to me. Guess who was not? Fake Lively”, Felisha said.

Cooper said that Blake Lively did not look at her and “flicked her finger up,” following which Elaine reportedly felt embarrassed. Felisha also described the Savages star as a mean and cruel individual.

Flaa also started speaking at this point, claiming that many other people have allegedly said the same things about the Saturday Night Live star in the past. Kjersti mentioned that people have a misconception that Blake was possibly “nicer” in front of her family members, but it was not true.

While the reporter and journalist claimed that Blake’s sisters were nice, Cooper agreed to the same and referred to how Blake sabotaged one of her auditions by saying:

“I remember she ruined this audition because I was up for a lead part in the Chronicles of Shannara with Austin Butler right? And she had stressed out Robyn so badly and her mom right before my audition that I still had to pay for because I was paying for coaching right? And she had stressed them out so bad that Robyn couldn’t even focus.”

Felisha Cooper opens up on her first meeting with Blake Lively’s mother

At the beginning of the video, Kjersti Flaa introduced Felisha Cooper by saying that she was working at the Cheesecake Factory as a waitress before entering the acting industry. Notably, it is the same place where Felisha Cooper met Blake Lively’s mother, Elaine.

Felisha also recalled the meeting, saying that Elaine once came to the restaurant with her husband, Ernie. Felisha said that when Elaine met her, the latter told her that she had “magic” in her eyes. Felisha continued speaking about Elaine, as she stated:

“Before they leave, she comes up to me and she goes, ‘Hi, I want to give you my card. My name is Elaine Lively. As in my daughter Blake.’ This is when Gossip Girl was hot. Right, like yeah, I know who the hell that is. I didn’t say that, but I was thinking that.”

Cooper said that Elaine was her “first manager” and praised the latter’s family by saying that they were sweet to her. Felisha said that Elaine was like a parent who was proud of her children.

“There was one time though that I had a photoshoot, where she tried to dress me like Blake and stuff, and it felt kind of uncomfortable. Yeah, because we’re around the same height and tall and it’s like what works. So it’s, it was like the whole Hollywood thing. She was never rude or mean or anything,” Felisha added.

Meanwhile, the podcast episode has received almost 34,000 views on YouTube as of this writing. However, Blake Lively has yet to share a response to the claims made by Felisha in the podcast.

