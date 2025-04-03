When did Gilmore Girls end? Lauren Graham recalls she was "at a restaurant when her agent called" about the show's sudden cancellation

On April 2, Lauren Graham appeared on Call Her Daddy with Alexandra Cooper, reflecting on Gilmore Girls and its sudden cancellation. The show ran for seven seasons, premiering on WB in 2000 and ending with Bon Voyage on The CW on May 15, 2007. In a Gilmore Girls-themed rapid-fire round, Cooper asked how Lauren felt when that chapter of her life ended.

Lauren remarked that there had been conversations for almost a year before the show ended and also acknowledged that the cancellation did not occur suddenly. Graham also recalled being "at a restaurant when her agent called" and characterized the whole situation as "glamorous" and "dramatic".

"I was at a restaurant and the waiter came over saying "Your agent's on the phone." And I went and picked up the phone at the bar and my agent said "It's over." And I didn't know how to feel," Lauren Graham said.

“It was an emotional ride” — Lauren Graham recalled her last days on the set

Lauren Graham at Call Her Daddy Podcast (Image via YouTube/@CallHerDaddy)

During the same rapid-fire round, Lauren recalled her last days at the set and the setbacks they faced after the creator and writer-director Amy Palladino and Daniel Palladino left the show due to contract security and insufficient support.

“It was an emotional ride. The show just didn't feel the same after the writers left, and we were finding ways to keep going and stay on the set. There were many conversations about it and we were lost and emotional the whole year," Lauren said.

To add a little bit of spice to the session, Alexandra asked Lauren which partner from the series she liked the best. Without missing a beat, Lauren replied, Luke.

The iconic pair of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai and Luke, started as friends and eventually got married in the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in Life.

Alexandra also pointed out that while Lauren hadn't dated Scott Petterson in real life, she wondered if Lauren had dated other guys in the show that Lorelai dated.

"Yes, I did but dating is a real big word for some of the experiences I had. But you know, you're in the set for 14-15 hours, who else are you going to meet?" Lauren remarked.

At the beginning of the podcast, Lauren also talked about the resemblance she shared with Lorelai Gilmore in aspects of career, dating, and dealing with parents. Alexandra and the Gilmore Girls star further discussed the joy of getting older, relationships, and more about Gilmore Girls as they moved on with the Call Her Daddy podcast.

