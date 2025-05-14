Where did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds get married? Perez Hilton reveals "real reason" why Ryan Reynolds "dissolved" Boone Hall LLC

Media personality Perez Hilton recently reacted to Ryan Reynolds' company, Boone Hall LLC. For the unversed, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina, which has nine slave cabins, as per NBC.

On May 13, 2025, Hilton uploaded a YouTube video highlighting Ryan Reynolds' many business ventures. Hilton brought to light one of the actor's companies, Boone Hall LLC, which was incorporated in June 2015. Although the couple apologized for their choice of venue for their wedding, Hilton claimed they weren't "that ashamed or embarrassed" since Reynolds kept the company's existence a secret until it went viral on Reddit this week.

As stated on Open Corporates, Boone Hall LLC was disbanded on May 12, 2025. However, Hilton claimed that Ryan Reynolds would not have done so if the firm had not gone viral on Reddit. He said:

"Guess what? On May 12th, he dissolved the business. Inactive as of May the 12th. Better late than never? But he probably wouldn't have if this hadn't started to go viral on social media. That's the real reason."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship explored

A view of Boone Hall Plantation, located in the district of Charleston, South Carolina. (Image via Getty)

According to People magazine, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first met while filming Green Lantern in 2010. At the time, Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Blake was dating Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley. Reynolds and Lively began dating a year later, in October 2011, after they both were single.

During an interview with SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio in February 2016, Reynolds recounted that their first date happened to be a double date with other people. He said:

"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."

The couple tied the knot on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. According to the plantation's website, Boone Hall Plantation has preserved nine slave cabins. The stretch of antebellum brick buildings, built from 1790 to 1810, is informally known as “Slave Street.”

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special for People Magazine - Image via Getty

The cabins once held the enslaved African Americans who labored on the Boone Hall, Laurel Hill, and Snee Farm plantations during the Civil War and are now part of a “Black History in America” presentation and stop for tour groups.

In a conversation with Fast Company on August 4, 2020, Ryan Reynolds apologized for their actions. He dubbed their choice of venue “a giant f***ing mistake,” stating:

“What we saw was a wedding venue on Pinterest; what we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. A giant f***ing mistake like that can either cause you to shut down, or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f**k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

The couple also issued a joint statement on Instagram on June 1, 2020, stating that they donated $200,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have since welcomed four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

