When did Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson divorce? Kjersti Flaa reacts as Blake Lively's husband seemingly shades Marvel alum's current husband

Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, seemingly taking a jab at his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson's current husband. On April 29, 2025, Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to discuss Reynolds' statements.
Flaa claimed Reynolds mocked Colin Jost by referencing his earlier statements about his "mistake" of buying a boat.
According to InStyle, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in September 2008 and were married for two years before separating in December 2010 and finalizing their divorce in July 2011.
Reynolds went on to marry his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively in 2012. The couple now shares four children. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson wed Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost in 2020, and they welcomed a son in 2021.
Kjersti Flaa's comments about Ryan Reynolds explored
On Saturday, April 26, Ryan Reynolds was interviewed by Sky Sports after the victory of his soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C. When the interviewer commented on the price of the team and remarked that in order to make a small fortune, one would need to start with a larger investment, Reynolds replied,
"Right, yes. Or buy a boat. That's another dumb thing you could do."
Flaa alleged that Reynolds was taking a dig at his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson's current husband, Colin Jost. As per People, in September 2024, Jost admitted that buying a Staten Island ferry was the "dumbest and least thought-through purchase" he had ever made.
Flaa claimed that this is what Reynolds was referencing in his interview on Saturday. She stated,
"Guess who just came out and said their biggest mistake or the dumbest thing they did was buying a boat? Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson's husband. This is what Ryan Reynolds does all the time. He just, like, take little jabs at people, and then, you know, makes it sound like it's funny."
Flaa also claimed that Ryan Reynolds appeared to be intoxicated during the premiere of Another Simple Favor on April 27. She displayed a video of Reynolds and Lively on the red carpet and stated,
"Doesn't it look like Ryan Reynolds had a drink too many in this video? It looks like he was kind of a little bit all over the place, and Blake was in control."
Scarlett Johansson's connection to Justin Baldoni's studio
Scarlett Johansson is set to premiere her feature film directorial debut, Eleanor The Great, next month at the Cannes Film Festival. One of the production companies behind her film is Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios.
In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath, accusing them of s*xual harassment.
Lively also alleged that Baldoni launched a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied all the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of defamation.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Hollywood lawyer Lisa Bloom opined that the popularity of Johansson's film could potentially influence the outcome of the Lively-Baldoni trial. She noted,
"If it flops, Baldoni will blame the Blake Lively lawsuit and point to the failure as an example of the millions of dollars in damages he is seeking. If it succeeds, his theory that he just can't make it in Hollywood because of Blake Lively will be obliterated."
Ryan Reynolds is yet to comment on Kjersti Flaa's statements.