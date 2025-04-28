"So many people are taking a step back": Kjersti Flaa finds it "interesting" as reports emerge of Selena Gomez warning Taylor Swift about Blake Lively

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa recently weighed in on the unfolding developments in the Blake Lively lawsuit, which has now entangled other high-profile names like Taylor Swift. In the April 27, 2025, episode of Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa, the Norwegian journalist addressed a Daily Mail report that claimed Selena Gomez had once warned Swift about getting too close to Lively.

Ad

"I don't know if this is based on rumors or whatever it is, but it's interesting to see now how so many people are taking a step back from Blake Lively," Flaa remarked.

Ad

Trending

According to the Daily Mail article dated April 25, 2025, Gomez and Swift have been friends since 2008, with Blake Lively joining Swift's squad in 2015. But, despite both Gomez and Lively being close to Swift, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively have never been photographed together.

In fact, as per the aforementioned report, a Daily Mail insider claimed that Gomez had raised concerns about Lively long ago. The insider shared that the former Disney star had always been cautious of the Gossip Girl alum, particularly because of how she seemed to "latched onto Taylor."

Ad

Flaa referred to these revelations in the Daily Mail article during her podcast video.

"Selena Gomez, who is really good friends with Taylor Swift, had warned Taylor Swift about Blake Lively years ago, saying that you should not get close to her… And of course, now that we know what happened when she dragged Taylor Swift into this, Selena Gomez is like, ‘Yeah, Taylor, I told you so. Stay away from Blake'", the podcaster remarked.

Ad

The insider further told Daily Mail that Gomez "wishes no one harm or ill will" and that "she is glad that Taylor is getting to see what she has felt for years."

How is Taylor Swift connected to the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni Lawsuit?

Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

According to the Daily Mail article dated April 22, 2025, Taylor Swift was dragged into the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after a text from Lively referring to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons" came to light. Baldoni's lawyer submitted the screenshots of alleged text messages from Lively as evidence during their countersuit.

Ad

In one exchange, Lively allegedly wrote to Baldoni:

"If you ever get around to watching Game Of Thrones, you’ll appreciate I’m Khaleesi, and, like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Ad

Taylor Swift was also connected to the movie It Ends With Us, in which both Lively and Baldoni starred. According to the aforementioned report, in his countersuit, Baldoni also claimed that Lively threatened to "change her mind" if the production could not secure the use of Swift's song in the movie.

Swift's 2020 song My Tears Ricochet was eventually used in the trailer. Baldoni further noted in his complaint that they agreed to her demands to move forward as planned.

Ad

According to another Daily Mail article dated April 25, 2025, after Swift's connection to Lively was established, the singer was set to be subpoenaed as part of the discovery process in the escalating legal feud.

At present, Swift is enjoying a period away from the spotlight, spending time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. On the other hand, Blake Lively is navigating her ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni, scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More