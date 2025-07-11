"Interesting!"— Kjersti Flaa speculates after Ryan Reynolds is reportedly banned from Blake Lively's deposition by her own legal team

Blake Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has taken an unforeseen twist, with claims that Ryan Reynolds has been barred from joining his wife for her upcoming deposition. Journalist Kjersti Flaa described the development as “interesting” on the July 10 episode of Flaawsome Talk, raising questions about the dynamics between the high-profile couple and their legal strategy.

Speaking on the legal feud between Lively and Baldoni, Flaa brought up British journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter's report on how Ryan Reynolds has reportedly been asked by Lively's legal team not to attend her deposition next Friday.

According to Shuter, Reynolds, who was named in Baldoni’s countersuit before it was tossed out, wanted to be present for Blake Lively’s deposition scheduled for July 17, 2025, in New York. However, her legal team reportedly advised her not to, saying,

"This isn’t Hollywood. It’s a legal fight, and he’s a distraction."

Kjersti Flaa raised questions about the motive behind the decision, suggesting Reynolds’ presence could inadvertently pressure Lively or disrupt her testimony.

"So her legal team didn't want Ryan Reynolds there. That's interesting...I do find it interesting that her team is saying, "We don't want Ryan there because he's a distraction to her." So that means that they don't think that him being there is a support for her. Maybe he's going to put too much pressure on her and be like, 'Why did you say that? You shouldn't have said that.' I can imagine him being like that."

Lively reportedly agreed to proceed alone with the deposition.

Blake Lively prepares for deposition in harassment case against Justin Baldoni

The conflict stems from Blake Lively's claims that Justin Baldoni s*xually harassed her on the set of their 2024 movie, It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued for defamation and extortion, but a judge threw out the case in June.

As reported by TMZ on June 10, 2025, the Jane the Virgin star’s counsel, attorney Bryan Freedman, promised to poke holes in Lively’s version of events during the course of her deposition, citing that they had “all the footage,” as well as “text messages” and “emails” as evidence.

Freedman also stated that he would be firing questions at Lively “under penalty of perjury” to see how consistent her claims were. He said,

"I'm gonna ask her questions under penalty of perjury, and she's gonna have to provide evidence, and she's gonna have to provide the truth of the stories. We have all of the video tape, all the footage. We have, you know, the text messages and we have emails. We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired."

After Justin Baldoni's countersuit was thrown out, Blake Lively issued a statement on Instagram, reiterating that she would continue to stand up for “every woman’s right to have a voice.”

“Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back. I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story,” she wrote.

The case is set for trial in March 2026, with both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni expected to testify. Lively's deposition is scheduled for July 17, 2025.

