"Isn't really about sexual harassment"- Katie Joy alleges "real reason" Blake Lively didn't want Justin Baldoni at It Ends With Us promotions

The legal tussle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which kicked off on the sets of It Ends With Us, has been in the news for a while. Moreover, many influencers and podcasters have been folllowing the developments besides occasionally commenting on them.

Recently, Podcaster Katie Joy has made some new claims in her July 16 video. She claimed that she had received a tip in her inbox weeks before Baldoni's lawsuit had been dismissed.

As per the new "proof" that she claimed she received, Katie said that Lively was "framing" Baldoni in a bad light. Joy claimed that through her suit, Blake Lively allegedly tried to frame that a "man controlling the narrative [about the movie on abuse] is wrong." Katie claimed that she believed Lively was "doing this for a sequel."

Katie also claimed that Blake Lively wanted to prove Baldoni as "lazy" and portray herself as the "director" of the movie. Katie Joy claimed that this was the reason why Lively allegedly didn't want Justin Baldoni on promotions.

"So the real truth about why they didn't want him on the red carpet and the real truth they didn't want him to be in the promotions was so that she could frame him as lazy, disinterested... The truth was she wanted to frame herself as the director of the film, and she wanted to push him out. And I remember when I heard all of this, I was like, this is this isn't really about sexual harassment." Katie Joy said.

According to the new "proof" that Katie was referring to, Lively was allegedly suggesting that a woman's word is crucial to a movie based on women's abuse, and it is "unacceptable" to not allow women to have a voice in the film involving intimate scenes.

"So again, implying that the fact that a man directs a film about a woman's abuse and intimate sex scenes is akin to abortion rights for women, it proves that she's always using divisive, politically charged language to drive home points to win narratives and win favor," Katie Joy commented.

What more did Katie Joy claim about Blake Lively's involvement in It Ends With Us?

In the July 16 video uploaded on the Without A Crystal Ball channel, Katie Joy accused Blake Lively of scheming to portray herself as the director of the sequel to the movie by allegedly saying that a woman should be responsible for making movies on women's subjects.

"And sure, that's a point of view, right? But I think she's really saying that because, in a way, who would be better to make the next film? A woman. So, it's like she's planting all these seeds, like no man should have the right to make films about women, so that she can be a woman who makes films about women," Katie Joy said.

Joy also made allegations that Lively "lied" about script rewriting by saying that "it was needed" to rewrite certain parts, and it was done "under the instruction" of Collen Hoover.

"So she lied that she rewrote the script, not because her husband wanted to, but because Colleen demanded it."

Entertainment journalist and podcaster Katie Joy is one of the 16 influencers who allegedly received emails from Google demanding their personal information after Blake Lively allegedly subpoenaed Google. In another video uploaded on July 16, Kate Joy claimed that Google has given them until July 31, 2025 to respond to the email.

