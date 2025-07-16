"That's why they subpoena Google"— Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively's lawyers have "finally" revealed why they're "going after" 16 influencers

Blake Lively has caused controversy after subpoenaing Google for the personal data of 16 YouTubers covering her legal fight against Justin Baldoni. Among those affected, journalist Kjersti Flaa claimed that the actress’s legal team has "finally" disclosed their reasoning behind the subpoena, accusing the creators of being paid by Baldoni to defame Lively’s reputation.

According to Flaa's YouTube video uploaded on July 14, 2025, Blake Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed Google, which owns YouTube, to obtain creators’ private information such as IP addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, and even bank details. She also reassured her viewers who emailed her with tips about the Lively-Baldoni case, telling them their information would remain confidential.

"I just wanted to make sure that you guys know that they're not going to look into my emails and they're not going to try to find out who sent me things or tips or whatever," she said in her video. "They're only interested in my personal information that they can get through YouTube. That's why they subpoena Google who owns YouTube."

Kjersti Flaa claimed Blake Lively’s lawyers admitted they subpoenaed the creators because they suspected the influencers were involved in a paid campaign deployed by Baldoni.

"Finally though, we did get an answer from Blake Lively's lawyers And they doadmit that the reason why they're going after us...their office now has confirmed that they think that we're all being paid by Justin Baldoni and that's why they're subpoenaing us. So, they are looking at to see if we got like $2 from someone," she said.

However, Flaa suspects that isn’t really the goal and believes the subpoena is part of a larger effort to intimidate the influencers. “I don't believe that Blake Lively's lawyers are this dumb,” she said, suggesting that the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are behind the legal action.

Blake Lively's Google subpoena sparks creator backlash

The subpoena has drawn criticism, especially because it involves creators with as few as 300 subscribers. One of the YouTubers subpoenaed, Lauren Neidigh, told the Daily Mail that she was “so shocked” to receive it and plans to fight the motion.

Popcorned Planet host Andy Signore accused Lively of being a bully and said he plans to fight the subpoena in court to protect the anonymous It Ends With Us crew members who appear in his documentary on the case.

Among those subpoenaed was Janessa, an astrologer behind the channel Astrology with Janessa, who had fewer than 300 subscribers at the time and no monetization.

"I am surprised by this development," Janessa wrote, confirming she is seeking legal help.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reported on Janessa's subpoena in a YouTube video posted on July 14, accusing Blake Lively of trying to bully small creators into unnecessary expenses.

"People who aren't even making money, she's forcing them to spend on her for ridiculousness. Like, what is she going to get from this astrologer that's going to help her case against Justin Baldoni? The clown core fashion icon is creating drama and turmoil for these people, making them waste their time, their energy, their money. Repugnant," he said.

The subpoena controversy arises as Blake Lively prepares to attend her deposition in the s*xual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. A recent court ruling allowed her to select a private location for the deposition due to concerns about paparazzi. A hearing scheduled for July 15, 2025, will also determine whether Lively can continue subpoenaing third parties through September.

