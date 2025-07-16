“I was so caught off guard” — Zack Peter reacts to Andy Signore’s Blake Lively subpoena prank while live on-stage

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter was recently the subject of a Blake Lively subpoena prank orchestrated by fellow content creator Andy Signore. On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the media personality took to his YouTube channel and joked that he got subpoenaed on stage during his ongoing The Zacktivated Tour.
The 32-year-old podcaster, during his livestream on Tuesday, talked about his tour in Dallas and Phoenix, as well as his special guests. On July 15, 2025, Peter posted a sneak peek of the prank that left him “shooketh” during his Phoenix stop on his social media accounts.
“We were on stage and someone in the audience yells out and they’re like, ‘Are you Zack Peter?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s my show.’ And he’s like, ‘You’re a very hard person to find.’ And I was like, ‘Am I?’ ’Cause I’m literally on stage. This was advertised that I was going to be at this location at this time,” Peter described the incident during his YouTube livestream.
Peter said that he found the man’s presence to be suspicious because he was “too young” to be watching his No Filter show. The media personality claimed that his audience was mainly “wine moms,” and he was not too sure if Gen Z, or even millennials, watched his show.
“The crazy part is I’m literally on stage and I’m like, ‘Is this real? Is this not real? Is somebody playing a prank on me?’ ’Cause listen, everything that happens in the show is detailed and scripted… I was just like, ‘What is happening?’ I was so caught off guard. I was so like, ‘What the actual hell is going on?’ It really—It was the best prank. Andy got me so good,” Peter commented.
This came after Andy Signore brought out his Blake Lively subpoena on stage, and seemingly made an audience member hand Zack Peter the same kind of documents. Notably, in the video, Zack Peter is heard questioning, “Is this my official subpoena?” and “Did I just get subpoenaed on stage?”
Meanwhile, in the video, Peter also noted that he had so “much fun” with other media personalities on his tour. He brought famous personalities like Colonel Kurtz, LeeAnne Locken, Hagen Bach, Hannah Fouch, Clayton Echard, Lauren Neidigh, Andy Signore, and Omar Serrato, who joined him for the first two days of his tour.
Why did Blake Lively send subpoenas to content creators?
In a July 1, 2025, exclusive article by TMZ, a source close to the news outlet reported that notable content creators, including Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton, were subpoenaed by Blake Lively to turn over any and all communications with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties.
These creators, among others, were allegedly accused by Blake Lively’s team of siding with and participating in a smear campaign that was believed to be orchestrated by Baldoni to damage the actress’s reputation.
Meanwhile, on July 15, 2025, the Daily Mail published an interview with media personality Andy Signore, reacting to Blake Lively’s subpoena.
“It’s shocking to be honest. Not because I have anything to hide, but because she thinks she can just bully and intimidate independent journalists. I won’t let her. My lawyers and I will be fighting all of it,” Signore said.
The content creators reportedly again received notices on July 3 via their Google accounts. It demanded that 16 content creators share their private information, including their email, physical address, phone number, and payment details for their premium accounts.
According to Variety, on Monday, July 14, 2025, Blake Lively won a judge’s ruling for her deposition to be held in her home turf in her sexual harassment and retaliation suit against the director and actor of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni. She is set to be deposed on Thursday, July 17, 2025.