“I was so caught off guard” — Zack Peter reacts to Andy Signore’s Blake Lively subpoena prank while live on-stage

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter was recently the subject of a Blake Lively subpoena prank orchestrated by fellow content creator Andy Signore. On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the media personality took to his YouTube channel and joked that he got subpoenaed on stage during his ongoing The Zacktivated Tour.

Ad

The 32-year-old podcaster, during his livestream on Tuesday, talked about his tour in Dallas and Phoenix, as well as his special guests. On July 15, 2025, Peter posted a sneak peek of the prank that left him “shooketh” during his Phoenix stop on his social media accounts.

“We were on stage and someone in the audience yells out and they’re like, ‘Are you Zack Peter?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s my show.’ And he’s like, ‘You’re a very hard person to find.’ And I was like, ‘Am I?’ ’Cause I’m literally on stage. This was advertised that I was going to be at this location at this time,” Peter described the incident during his YouTube livestream.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Peter said that he found the man’s presence to be suspicious because he was “too young” to be watching his No Filter show. The media personality claimed that his audience was mainly “wine moms,” and he was not too sure if Gen Z, or even millennials, watched his show.

“The crazy part is I’m literally on stage and I’m like, ‘Is this real? Is this not real? Is somebody playing a prank on me?’ ’Cause listen, everything that happens in the show is detailed and scripted… I was just like, ‘What is happening?’ I was so caught off guard. I was so like, ‘What the actual hell is going on?’ It really—It was the best prank. Andy got me so good,” Peter commented.

Ad

This came after Andy Signore brought out his Blake Lively subpoena on stage, and seemingly made an audience member hand Zack Peter the same kind of documents. Notably, in the video, Zack Peter is heard questioning, “Is this my official subpoena?” and “Did I just get subpoenaed on stage?”

Meanwhile, in the video, Peter also noted that he had so “much fun” with other media personalities on his tour. He brought famous personalities like Colonel Kurtz, LeeAnne Locken, Hagen Bach, Hannah Fouch, Clayton Echard, Lauren Neidigh, Andy Signore, and Omar Serrato, who joined him for the first two days of his tour.

Ad

Why did Blake Lively send subpoenas to content creators?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a July 1, 2025, exclusive article by TMZ, a source close to the news outlet reported that notable content creators, including Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton, were subpoenaed by Blake Lively to turn over any and all communications with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties.

These creators, among others, were allegedly accused by Blake Lively’s team of siding with and participating in a smear campaign that was believed to be orchestrated by Baldoni to damage the actress’s reputation.

Ad

Meanwhile, on July 15, 2025, the Daily Mail published an interview with media personality Andy Signore, reacting to Blake Lively’s subpoena.

“It’s shocking to be honest. Not because I have anything to hide, but because she thinks she can just bully and intimidate independent journalists. I won’t let her. My lawyers and I will be fighting all of it,” Signore said.

Ad

The content creators reportedly again received notices on July 3 via their Google accounts. It demanded that 16 content creators share their private information, including their email, physical address, phone number, and payment details for their premium accounts.

According to Variety, on Monday, July 14, 2025, Blake Lively won a judge’s ruling for her deposition to be held in her home turf in her sexual harassment and retaliation suit against the director and actor of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni. She is set to be deposed on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More