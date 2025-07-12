“It was kind of boring” — Zack Peter reacts to season 2 of Denise Richards’ show on Bravo being canceled

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter recently reacted to Denise Richards & Her Wild Things being canceled for a second season. After it was confirmed that the Bravo series would not be getting renewed, Peter shared his thoughts on season 1 of Richards' show.

Ad

During his YouTube stream on July 10, 2025, he discussed how the show was originally supposed to air on E! but had switched over to Bravo for a March 2025 premiere. Talking about how the network tried to make the series grand but couldn’t, Zack Peter said:

“They really pulled out all the stops, right? They got Erika and Sutton, and Garcelle, everyone to film cameos with Denise for the show. But the show, I'm not going to lie, was kind of boring. Like it was kind of like okay, like background, but like it really wasn't that interesting. It didn't have any like interesting storylines. Even the finale wasn't like the biggest thing.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The streamer also shared his thoughts about the show being a “one-season wonder.” Peter said:

“I don't know if I believe that. Nobody signs up for a reality show just for one season. The goal is to air a first season, hope it's successful enough to air a second season… I mean, I feel like it's kind of strange.”

Ad

According to People magazine report dated July 9, 2025, the news of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things season 2 cancellation comes after the show host's estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce on July 7, 2025. As per the court documents obtained by People, Phypers listed their date of separation as July 4, 2025. He reasoned their separation was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Zack Peter says Denise Richards & Her Wild Things could have been “incredible” if the host were “real and raw”

In his Thursday live stream, Zack Peter discussed how he didn’t find the first season of Denise Richards' series to be “very good”. However, he noted that if the host was willing to be open, her show could have turned out to be great.

Ad

“If Denise was willing to be open and real and raw, I think that this could have been a really incredible reality show… If you're going to do a reality show, you need to just fully do the reality show. You need to just kind of do it all. You need to put it all on the line.”

Ad

Ad

Zack Peter further opined that if Bravo were to release a season two of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, it would have captured her divorce from actor Aaron Phypers.

"This is the time you want to capture the fallout, the divorce… They said they weren't going to divorce, and then all of a sudden, boom, blindsided divorce, and he wants all the money."

Ad

The YouTuber also claimed how Phypers filed for divorce with financial motives, as he asked for "spousal support" from Richards, per People magazine. Discussing if the 54-year-old TV star were to pay the spousal support, Peter said a season two of her reality show can help her earn a "little extra coin.”

Meanwhile, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things chronicles the family dynamics of Richards. It stars her daughters, 21-year-old Sami Sheen, 20-year-old Lola Sheen, and 13-year-old Eloise. Notably, besides Aaron Phypers, the reality show also features Richards’ first husband, Charlie Sheen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More