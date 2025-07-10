“What a time” — Zack Peter reacts to Aaron Phypers asking $105K from Denise Richards as monthly spousal support

Aaron Phypers reportedly filed for a divorce from actress Denise Richards on Monday, July 7, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People Magazine. The 52-year-old actor also made a demand for spousal support from the 54-year-old TV star.

Aaron Phypers, who married Denise Richards in September 2018, stated that he and Richards separated on Friday, July 4, 2025. People Magazine reported that he also alleged that Richards was the sole earner of the household, bringing in more than $250,000 a month.

The publication also obtained the court divorce filings, which detailed a breakdown of the monthly expenses. The filing also showed Phypers' requested spousal support and his appeal to keep certain assets and debts as separate property. It was also revealed that Aaron Phypers was asking $105K as monthly spousal support from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

After the news made its way to social media, American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter shared his thoughts about the same in a YouTube video. In a YouTube live stream on July 8, 2025, the 32-year-old questioned Aaron Phypers' monthly spousal support request and expenses.

Claiming that it was "straight man math," Peter said that Phypers might have thought that he would "probably spend about 15,000 on eating out." The YouTuber suggested that the actor could make eggs at home, instead of eating out.

"You don't need to be eating out that much. But yeah, so he's asking for $105,000 per month in spousal support because he needs to cover his bills. He needs to cover his $5,000 laundry bill. What a time. Truly, what a time," he added.

People Magazine reported that in the court filings, Aaron Phypers also claimed that he hadn't made an income since his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club, closed down in 2024.

Zack Peter calls Aaron Phypers “delulu” to ask for spousal support from Denise Richards

In a YouTube live stream on July 8, 2025, Zack Peter called out Aaron Phypers for his monetary demands after he filed for divorce from Denise Richards. The date of separation has been listed as Friday, July 4, 2025, according to the court filings.

“I don't know if he's going to get it, but the fact that he even has the audacity, he is delulu enough to even ask for it to be like like I would be embarrassed to be like, I spend $5,000 on laundry and all I do is wear the same old jeans and leather jacket," Peter said.

People Magazine reported that in the court filings, Phypers alleged his now-ex wife Denise Richards' monthly earnings of $250,000 were mostly spent on food, eating out, and groceries. The filings claimed that they spent $15,000 on eating out and $10,000 on groceries.

He claimed that the duo’s major monthly spending also included clothes, rent, entertainment, and utilities, amounting to $20,000, $18,000, $15,000, and $8,000, respectively.

Aaron Phypers asked for $7,000 on child care, $5,000 on laundry, $5,000 on maintenance and repairs, $1,500 for cars and transportation, and a $500 phone bill. Reacting to this, Zack Peter said that Phypers didn't "need spousal support," but that he needed "a course in financial responsibility."

“Yeah. Yeah. For one person, he has no dependence, right? That's correct. He has no dependence because the kids are Denise's kids,” Peter said.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards, as per People, began dating in June 2017. Before that, Richards was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. Sheen and Richards are parents to two daughters, Sami and Lola.

Phypers was briefly married to Nicolette Sheridan from December 2015 to their separation in June 2016.

