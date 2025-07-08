Who is The Bold and the Beautiful fame Denise Richards? Everything to know about her career, family and marriage amid divorce filing

Denise Richards, who played Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful, is in the news after her husband filed for divorce on July 7, 2025. Her husband, Aaron Phypers, has requested spousal support in the divorce, along with a separate hold on some of the assets and properties from the marriage.

People.com revealed the details of Phypers' divorce filing after getting access to the documents. Citing irreconcilable differences, Phypers filed four months after his wife appeared on television declaring she would never part ways with her husband on her reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

She also emphasized in another interview with Interview magazine that Phypers was her best friend and that they did not try to change one another. Incidentally, Phypers is Denise's second husband. Her first marriage was to Charlie Sheen.

Denise has been part of various movies and television shows over her 36-year-long career. Her B&B character, Shauna, was both complicated and chaotic. Her pursuit of Ridge and her friendship with Quinn were highlights of her time on the soap from 2019 to 2022.

A short glimpse into actor Denise Richards's life and career

The Illinois-born actor is the elder daughter of a telephone engineer father and a coffee shop owner mother. Raised Catholic, Denise went on to pursue modeling across continents. Her photoshoots took her from New York to Tokyo and Paris, and she was featured in Teen magazine, followed by Cosmopolitan, Empire, Esquire, Bella, Shape, Redbook, Playboy, Jane, and many more magazine covers.

Her notable acting career began with the television show Life Goes On. After a few more TV roles, she got her movie break with Loaded Weapon 1 in 1993. She is credited in more than 60 movie titles.

Some of her notable movies include Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, The Line, Love Accidentally, Money Plane, The Toybox, American Violence, Christmas Trade, Blonde and Blonder, Love Actually, The Third Wheel, The World Is Not Enough, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Wild Things, Tammy and the T-Rex, and many more.

Her noteworthy television shows, besides The Bold and the Beautiful, include Melrose Place, Against the Grain, Two and a Half Men, S*x, Love & Secrets, Blue Mountain State, Twisted, Anger Management, Vanity, Glow & Darkness, Paper Empire, Spin City, and many more.

Her reality television projects include Denise Richards: It's Complicated, Entertainment Tonight, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, and more.

Beyond acting in movies and television, Denise Richards has also appeared in three music videos. She launched a fragrance and developed a skincare line. She participates in philanthropic work supporting adoption foundations, AIDS foundations, and animal care societies. She has also published a book.

Denise Richards is a mother to two daughters with her first husband, Charlie Sheen, and an adopted daughter, Eloise Joni Richards. While she held sole custody of Sami and Lola, Sheen was given visitation rights. She also learned sign language to communicate with Eloise, who suffers from a Chromosome 8 disorder.

Revisiting Denise Richards' Shauna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Shauna arrived on the soap in 2019 to help her daughter, Flo, uncover her paternal lineage. She was worried that Flo's romance with Wyatt could be incestuous due to the possibility that Bill Spencer was the father of both. However, a DNA test proved Storm Logan was the father, making Shauna happy to connect with the Logan sisters.

Later, she took advantage of Ridge Forrester's declining marriage to Brooke. Shauna's friend Quinn used a photograph of Brooke kissing Bill to push Ridge to leave his wife. When Ridge approached Shauna, who was in Vegas, she got him drunk, filed for his divorce, and married him overnight.

However, Katie learned the secret and exposed her. While Ridge went back to Brooke, Shauna covered up Quinn's affair with Carter Walton. While Brooke revealed Quinn's affair, the latter left town soon after. Meanwhile, Shauna's arc fizzled out as Flo, Quinn, and Zoe left the soap.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful airing on CBS every weekday as the Forrester family faces danger to life and love in the upcoming episodes.

