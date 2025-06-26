The Bold and the Beautiful sneak peek for the upcoming month (July 2025): Here’s what to expect

Challenges in relationships are set to spark disputes in The Bold and the Beautiful's plot for the month of July 2025. With Nick Marone back in the equation between Brooke, Ridge and Taylor, emotional dilemmas are likely to strike everyone. On the other hand, Will's plan to romantically snare Luna will fail, bringing out the psychopathic criminal in her again.

Meanwhile, Daphne's presence may pose another test for the Carter-Hope relationship. Elsewhere, Liam's health may take a turn for the worse due to all the stress he has been going through.

The previous weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn and Steffy try to ensure their family's safety. As Liam offered the beach house for Hayes' school to keep Luna away, the latter planted herself with a fake name as the art trainer inside the school. This time around, she kept Sheila in the dark about her actions.

Meanwhile, Will got ready to trick Luna into confession by pretending to have broken up with Electra. Elsewhere, Taylor coaxed Ridge into a formal engagement to marry. This came at a time when Nick offered to get back with Brooke while the latter continued to hope for Ridge's love.

At the same time, Steffy asked Daphne to return to LA, raising Hope's worries. While Carter assured her about his commitment, Daphne also seemed to turn down her friend's offer. More twists and turns are awaited in the upcoming episodes of the long-running CBS daily soap as Ridge eyes Nick with suspicion and Hope mistrusts Daphne.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Significant storylines to look out for in July 2025

Luna will not let go of her messed-up plans

Will recently offered to be the bait to catch Luna off guard, as Wednesday's episode, dated June 25, 2025, showed. However, his plan is doomed to fail. Luna likely realizes she is being trapped and escapes. But she will need to go through Will, who may try to heroically stop her. As such, she may use the gun she loaded right before Will arrived.

July's The Bold and the Beautiful may find Luna on the run while Will lands at the hospital. Will will likely sustain injuries that will worry all his loved ones. When Bill learns about Luna injuring his son, he may regret letting her out of prison. Whether he joins forces with Steffy's family to put the criminal back behind bars remains to be seen.

Since the Steffy actor, Jacqueline's maternity dates are as yet unknown, it is unclear whether she and her children will leave the country to stay away from Luna's scare, or Steffy will get victimized by the ruthless step-daughter.

Brooke, Ridge and Nick take their drama to foreign lands

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Ridge recently got engaged to Taylor. Nick Marone will likely take advantage of the situation to get closer to Brooke. On Brooke's questioning, Ridge may explain his commitment and obligation towards Taylor and her broken heart syndrome.

The upcoming episodes will find a heartbroken Brooke leaving for Italy, pursued by Nick. As Ridge comes to know about Nick's movements, he may rush to Europe to protect his "destiny". The month of July on B&B promises much drama in this triangular love story.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke will land in a drowning accident, pushing both her lovers to rush in as saviors. Whether the accident brings the destined couple together remains to be seen. Taylor will also need some soul searching after Ridge leaves for Italy to save her nemesis from another pursuer.

Liam's condition gets worse

Since learning about his inoperable mass, Liam Spencer has been busy helping all his loved ones settle into comfortable lives. However, Luna's threat has been worrying him lately. After Luna injures Will, Liam will fret over his little brother's condition. He may worry that his father will stand to lose two sons if something happens to Will.

His hypersensitive reactions will likely make Bill suspicious. Whether Liam opens up to his father about his health remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. However, all this stress will likely hurt his health. With his condition taking a turn for the worse, Liam may finally come clean to Bill, Will and Wyatt about his brain tumor.

Daphne may pose a problem for Hope and Carter's love

Recently, Steffy proposed to get Daphne back in the LA office to move ahead with their fragrance unit, as seen on Friday's episode, dated June 20, 2025. While Hope showed reservations with the idea, the CEO went ahead with her plan. Daphne was seen turning down her friend with the excuse that Carter and Hope were engaged to be married.

However, July's The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the Parisian perfumer may eventually accept the offer and arrive in town. Her presence will keep causing pain to her, Carter and Hope.

While Carter will feel guilty for giving the perfumer hope before rejecting her in the past, Daphne will be pained to see the COO with his fiancée. Meanwhile, Hope will feel insecure about having her fiancé work in close contact with Daphne Rose.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out how Carter and Hope's relationship stands the test, and what action Luna takes on her father's family.

