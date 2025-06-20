The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 20, 2025): Did Steffy push for Daphne’s return even with Hope’s history involved?

The June 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Steffy and Carter discussing a missing silk shipment and the possibility of bringing Daphne back to Forrester, despite Hope’s past issues with her. Carter also brought up restarting Hope for the Future. Ridge seemed distracted, and Steffy found out it was because of Brooke and Nick. Ridge admitted he wanted to protect Brooke, but denied being jealous.

Steffy kept insisting that Daphne should return to Forrester, even though it might upset Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode opened with Steffy and Carter in Eric’s office, going over the missing silk shipment. Steffy then handed Carter a new sample of Daphne’s men’s fragrance, which he said was her best so far. Ridge entered the office at that moment and agreed to Carter.

Steffy didn’t waste time pointing out that they needed Daphne back for business reasons. Carter tried to remind her that Hope had a bad history with Daphne, but Steffy said they couldn’t let that get in the way.

When Carter asked Ridge if Hope for the Future could return, Steffy and Ridge said it was still being discussed. She also mentioned she hadn’t forgotten the recent coup. Carter wanted to be sensitive to Hope’s feelings, but Steffy asked him to talk to Hope about moving past it. When Hope texted, Carter left to go see her, clearly feeling torn.

It was obvious that Steffy prioritized business over Hope’s personal concerns. She still believes Daphne’s return is necessary for Forrester, and she’s hoping Carter will convince Hope to accept it. Carter didn’t argue further, but he didn’t seem completely sure Hope would be okay with it either.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Ridge admit to Steffy that he’s bothered by Nick being back?

Yes, Ridge told Steffy that he’s concerned about Brooke now that Nick is in town.

Once Carter left the office, Steffy noticed that Ridge seemed distracted. When she asked what was wrong, Ridge said it was Brooke. That caught Steffy off guard until Ridge revealed that Nick had returned.

Steffy didn’t understand why Ridge cared, especially since he’s with Taylor. Ridge explained that Brooke was vulnerable, and he just wanted to make sure she was okay. Steffy pushed back and said it sounded more like Ridge was jealous.

Ridge denied it, but Steffy wasn’t convinced. She asked him what kind of message he thought this was sending to Taylor. Ridge didn’t have a good answer. The conversation made it clear that Ridge was uncomfortable with Nick being around Brooke again, even if he wouldn’t admit exactly why.

Steffy wasn’t sure if her father still had feelings for Brooke, but she noticed that he was paying a lot more attention to Brooke’s personal life than he probably should. Ridge kept insisting it was just a concern, but the way he talked about it told Steffy otherwise.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Brooke and Taylor argue over Nick’s return?

Yes, Brooke and Taylor had another tense back-and-forth, this time about Nick.

Brooke went to Eric’s house to drop off some paperwork. Taylor was there and commented on Brooke’s sudden interest in therapy. Brooke said she was just being polite, but Taylor quickly brought up Nick.

Brooke admitted that it was a surprise to see him again. Taylor asked if it was a pleasant one, and Brooke said yes. Taylor said Nick had always liked Brooke and that now was a perfect time for him to try again since Brooke is single.

Brooke said Ridge didn’t think she should be with Nick, which led Taylor to accuse her of implying Ridge was jealous. Brooke said Ridge denied it, but she believed he still cared. Taylor kept pushing the idea that Nick could be a good match for Brooke, almost like she was trying to steer her in that direction.

Brooke wasn’t falling for it and pointed out how invested Taylor seemed in her personal life. The entire exchange was layered with sarcasm and subtle digs. Neither woman raised their voice, but the tension was obvious. They both knew they were talking about more than just Nick.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Deacon confront Carter about Hope’s engagement?

Yes, Deacon made it clear to Carter that he had serious doubts and expectations.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope met Deacon at Il Giardino and showed him her engagement ring. She said she didn’t see the proposal coming but was excited about becoming Mrs. Carter Walton. Deacon was polite but skeptical. He brought up the recent issues between Hope and Carter, especially Carter’s kiss with Daphne.

Hope told him that Carter was a good man and that she was happy. She even asked Deacon to walk her down the aisle, and he agreed. Still, he didn’t stop worrying. When Carter showed up at the restaurant, Deacon pulled him aside and said he needed to say something.

He told Carter that Hope meant everything to him and that if he made another mistake, it would not be okay. Carter promised that he understood and that he was fully committed to Hope. He shook Deacon’s hand, but both men were clearly thinking about Daphne. Deacon didn’t back off his warning, and Carter didn’t push back. They both understood that the past wasn’t fully behind them yet.

