What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 1, 2025)?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, April 30, 2025, episode, Hope tried to move on after being kicked out of Forrester Creations, while Carter dealt with the fallout of his involvement in the company coup. Daphne’s sudden rise in the fashion world sparked jealousy, especially with Katie accusing her of playing Carter.

Meanwhile, Brooke made another move on Ridge, convinced their runway chemistry meant something real. Ridge’s father, Eric, pushed hard for a Brooke reunion, even as Ridge stayed noncommittal.

Liam has been quietly battling a serious illness and keeping everyone, including Hope, in the dark. Now that he’s moved in with Steffy and Finn, the silence raised alarms.

In tomorrow’s episode, spoilers suggest that Hope starts asking questions after finding out about Liam’s new living situation. She doesn’t buy whatever excuse he gives, especially since he hasn’t seen Beth in days. Expect her to push Finn for details, even if he’s reluctant to disclose them.

Meanwhile, Electra soaks in more praise as Will publicly applauds her success, but Luna may be preparing to sabotage her spotlight. Daphne and Carter also face more pressure after Katie’s accusations. With so many pieces in motion, Thursday's episode will shift momentum across every major storyline.

What to expect from the April 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Hope begins to suspect something is off after she finds out that Liam has moved in with Steffy and Finn. She does not understand why Liam hasn’t told her directly, especially since they share custody of Beth. The fact that he hasn’t reached out bothers her enough to make her question whether something more serious is going on.

She tries contacting Liam, but he either avoids her or keeps the conversation short, offering no real answers. That only raises more red flags for Hope, who may decide to approach Finn herself.

Even though Finn is supposed to keep Liam’s condition private, Hope corners him. She asks why Liam has been staying with them and why he hasn’t seen Beth.

Finn hesitates but may struggle to lie, especially when Hope brings up their past friendship and her right to know what’s going on as Beth’s mother. Whether or not Finn tells her the truth, Hope walks away more convinced than ever that Liam is hiding something serious.

Meanwhile, Will Spencer continues to show support for his girlfriend, Electra Forrester. He congratulates her for how well her jewelry line performed during the fashion show and expresses how proud he is of her. Electra smiles and thanks him, but she may keep holding back emotionally.

Will can suggest celebrating her success in a more personal setting, but Electra may try and avoid the moment again, unsure if she’s ready to move forward romantically.

While Electra continues to navigate her feelings, Luna Nozawa quietly plans her next move. Luna is not happy watching Electra gain attention from both the fashion world and Will.

On Thursday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Luna is seen watching Electra closely and possibly preparing to undercut her behind the scenes. Whether that involves interfering with her relationship or targeting her career, Luna will not sit back quietly.

Elsewhere, Katie remains focused on protecting Carter. She continues questioning Daphne’s motives and may bring up Daphne’s past actions to Carter directly. Carter, still hopeful about repairing things with Hope, won’t want more complications.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

However, Daphne defends herself and claims her feelings for Carter are genuine. She admits she hadn’t planned to fall for him, but now believes she has. Carter will hear this confession, but his reaction remains uncertain for now.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Ridge also share more time together at Forrester Creations. Brooke tries again to convince Ridge that their onstage chemistry reflects their real bond.

Ridge does not shut her down completely, leaving the door cracked open for another round of “Destiny” talk between them.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

