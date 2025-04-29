What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 30, 2025)?

On the April 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew was drugged by Jacinda at the Port Charles Grille after Nina handed her a vial of ketamine. He later showed up at The Savoy, completely out of control, ordering shots and doing body shots off of Jacinda in front of everyone. Lulu was there, taking photos for her article. Curtis, who had banned Drew from the club, watched the scene unfold as Portia stopped him from interfering.

Ad

Jason told Gio that Sonny killed AJ and explained why he believed Sonny’s version. Lucas found out that Marco’s father is Sidwell, which complicated their growing connection. Tracy made a deal with Drew to team up against Sonny in exchange for the Quartermaine name. Meanwhile, Jordan joined Sidwell’s operation and warned Curtis not to ask questions.

Tomorrow on General Hospital, spoilers suggest that Willow will return from Germany and walk into a devastating scene. She’ll find Drew passed out—possibly naked—after his wild night, making her believe he cheated. Jason will be stunned when Carly tells him everything.

Ad

Trending

Lulu will continue pursuing her adoption story, and Alexis may agree to an interview. Meanwhile, Laura will be suspicious when Curtis tells her the Drew problem solved itself. Brennan will also drop a theory about who really went after Sonny.

What to expect from the April 30, 2025, episode of

General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital, Willow will come home from Germany and walk into a scene she won’t be prepared for. She will expect comfort from Drew after failing to see Michael overseas, but instead, she will find him passed out on the floor.

Ad

He might still be under the effects of the drug Jacinda slipped him. The spoilers hint that Drew may not be clothed, and if Jacinda is also there, Willow will assume he cheated. This moment is expected to crush her emotionally and throw their relationship into immediate crisis.

Meanwhile, Jason will get an update from Carly, explaining exactly what happened with Drew and how Nina and Portia may have played a role. Jason will not be pleased and might start looking into who set this up. Jason will also continue to reflect on his conversation with Gio about Sonny and AJ. Gio will still be processing what Jason told him, and this could push him to confront Sonny later in the week.

Ad

Nina will start to worry about whether she’s gone too far. After seeing how badly Drew’s drugged night is affecting Willow, she will begin to have second thoughts. However, Portia will still stand by the plan.

Portia will likely defend the decision and say it needed to be done to stop Drew from pushing Curtis into going after Sonny. Portia will feel that the chaos is worth it if it keeps Curtis out of Sonny’s fight and protects her husband’s position with Laura.

Ad

Laura will meet with Curtis and learn that the Drew situation somehow fixed itself. She will raise an eyebrow and push for more information. Curtis will be vague, but Laura won’t let it go.

She will suspect that something was orchestrated behind the scenes and might start connecting the dots between Drew’s downfall and the timing of the referendum push. Laura may not confront Portia just yet, but she will definitely keep watching.

Ad

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Elsewhere, Lulu will keep working on her story about adoption and surrogacy. She will ask someone new for an interview, and it could be Alexis. Alexis will still be upset over the situation involving Kristina and Molly. She will likely vent again, and Lulu might try to frame it as something for her story.

Ad

Lastly, Brennan will discuss his theory about the attack on Sonny. He will mention Sidwell as a potential suspect, given his recent actions and interest in Sonny’s pier property. Brennan’s guess could set off a deeper investigation.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More