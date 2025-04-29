What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 29, 2025)?

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 29, 2025. After a chaotic week at Forrester Creations, tensions are running high. Steffy and Taylor discovered the showstopper gown that Brooke wore wasn’t meant for her. This added even more fire to their rivalry. Meanwhile, Katie happened to catch Daphne kissing Carter, sparking questions about Daphne's real intentions.

Ridge, already torn about Eric’s recent behavior, started feeling the weight of old wounds reopening. Hope noticed that something was off about Liam’s living situation, especially after Steffy's news about his diagnosis. Will also made a splash by congratulating Electra on her success, hinting that more family drama could be on the way.

Tomorrow on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge will finally confront Eric about the stunt he pulled with Brooke, and it will not be a calm conversation. Katie, still fired up after what she witnessed, will push Daphne for answers after eavesdropping on a conversation between her and Zende.

Ridge will struggle to understand Eric's motives, while Katie’s aggressive approach could back Daphne into a corner. Every conversation on April 29 will be filled with tension, and nothing will stay hidden for long once the accusations start flying. As a result, relationships may experience further strain under pressure.

What to expect from the April 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On the April 29, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge will decide it is time to confront Eric about the stunt he pulled during the fashion show. Ridge would walk straight into a face-off. He will demand to know why Eric set Brooke up to wear the showstopper gown that was originally meant for someone else.

He will not hold back when he asks Eric if he deliberately undermined Taylor by making Brooke the center of attention once again.

At the same time, Katie will be ready to deal with the situation she witnessed the day before. After catching a glimpse of Daphne kissing Carter, Katie decides she cannot stay silent. She will eavesdrop on a conversation between Daphne and Zende.

The conversation between them will push her to demand the truth directly from Daphne. Katie will corner Daphne and press her for answers about her real motives when it comes to Carter.

As Ridge and Eric’s confrontation heats up, Ridge will struggle with Eric's explanation. Eric will defend his actions by saying he believes Brooke and Ridge belong together, but Ridge will not easily accept that justification. Ridge will be caught between his loyalty to Eric and the promises he made to Taylor. This will cause more internal conflict for him as the episode goes on.

Meanwhile, Daphne will not find any safe space to hide from Katie’s questions. Katie will come down hard, making it clear that she does not trust her intentions toward Carter. Daphne will be pushed to explain her feelings, but Katie’s aggressive approach will leave her little room to defend herself without looking guilty.

While these confrontations take center stage in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will continue to sense that something is wrong with Liam. Although she will not yet know the full extent of Liam’s diagnosis, his strange behavior and sudden changes in living arrangements will keep raising red flags for her. Hope’s suspicions will continue to grow as she picks up on more subtle clues about Liam's condition.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, tension will keep building at Forrester Creations. With the truth about the showstopper gown out in the open, Steffy and Taylor will not be ready to forgive or forget what happened. There will be an undercurrent of distrust between family members that could spill over into future episodes.

By the end of April 29, major relationships will be tested in The Bold and the Beautiful. Alliances will start shifting, and some characters will be left questioning where they stand with those they once trusted. Every confrontation and decision will set the tone for the rest of the week.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on ABC.

