Who is Michael Dietz? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives has been airing since November 8, 1965, becoming one of the longest-running television shows in American history. As the show continues its run on Peacock, it welcomes Michael Dietz to the cast.

Dietz will debut on April 30, 2025, in the role of Dr. Jeffrey Russell, a mysterious doctor involved in developing a miracle drug that could save Bo Brady’s life.

Michael Dietz was born on February 10, 1971, in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. He is married to actress Paige Rowland, and they have one child together. Outside of acting, Dietz has built a long career as a reality television producer, working on shows like Big Brother, Love Island USA, and House of Villains.

Dietz’s return to daytime television marks nearly two decades since his last regular soap appearance. He previously played Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles from 1997 to 1999, Alan-Michael Spaulding on Guiding Light from 1996 to 1997, and Dr. Mark Maclaine on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2002 to 2005.

His other acting credits include appearances on CSI, House, Beverly Hills, 90210, Baywatch, The Drew Carey Show, and Charmed. Now, as Dr. Jeffrey Russell, Dietz returns to soaps with a high-stakes storyline tied to Bo Brady’s fate.

Everything you need to know about Michael Dietz

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Michael Dietz’s career began before his soap opera days when he worked as a challenge producer and consultant for reality TV shows. He was part of the creative teams for Wipeout and Big Brother season ten, helping design major challenges.

In 2005, Dietz founded Lucky Butterfly Productions, a company focused on developing film and television content. He later expanded into producing unscripted television, working on shows like Minute to Win It, Killer Karaoke, Geeks Who Drink, and Stars Earn Stripes.

His work as an executive producer includes the feature film Born, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and later released by Lionsgate. Dietz also co-invented the family board game Bubblebrain, which won awards like Family Fun Magazine’s Toy of the Year.

In his personal life, Dietz shifted focus to raising a family with his wife, actress Paige Rowland, while continuing to build his production career behind the scenes.

In addition to Big Brother, Dietz has served as a co-executive producer on House of Villains, Generation Gap, and Love Island USA. Despite years away from acting, Dietz remained connected to the entertainment industry. His 2025 Days of Our Lives return marks his first full acting arc since a brief role on 9-1-1 in 2022.

Michael Dietz's role on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Before Michael Dietz joined Days of Our Lives, the role of Dr. Jeffrey Russell did not exist in the show’s history. Dr. Russell is a newly created character introduced in 2025. His storyline ties directly to Bo Brady, who has been in a coma. Dr. Russell’s work on a miracle drug is set up as a potential last hope to bring Bo back.

The role was crafted specifically for this medical-driven plot, giving the show a fresh character while connecting to one of its most iconic families. Unlike other medical characters who have long-term ties to Salem, Jeffrey Russell comes in as an outsider with a very specific mission.

His introduction allows for high-stakes drama without needing deep backstory connections. This also makes Dr. Russell’s presence on the show a limited arc, focused entirely on whether or not he can change the fate of one of Salem’s most beloved heroes.

Michael Dietz admitted that stepping back into acting after almost twenty years made him nervous. In interviews, he shared that he often had recurring dreams where he was on a set and forgot all his lines. After agreeing to join Days of Our Lives, he immediately worried whether he could still memorize scripts and perform under pressure.

Dietz said he jumped into reading the material quickly to get comfortable again. Being welcomed warmly by the cast helped ease his anxiety. Seeing director Scott McKinsey, whom he had worked with on Port Charles, gave him an extra boost of confidence.

Dietz also mentioned how Mary Beth Evans, who plays Kayla, was very supportive during his first scenes. After finishing his first day back, he called his wife and told her how much fun he had. He later admitted that the experience made him realize he missed acting and now feels open to doing more.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

