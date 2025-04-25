What to expect from Monday's episode of General Hospital (April 28, 2025)?

The April 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital ended with major confrontations and rising threats. Kristina and Molly discovered Alexis’ commitment papers and confronted her about it. Willow left Germany heartbroken after being tricked by Drew into thinking Michael did not want to see her.

Nina pushed forward with her plan to set Drew up using Jacinda. Sonny survived surgery, but a hitwoman entered his hospital room and tried to inject him with something deadly. Carly and Brick believed Sonny was safe, unaware of the new danger. Brook Lynn clashed with Lulu over adoption secrets, while Drew continued to build political alliances.

Spoilers suggest that the tension will keep building across Port Charles on the Monday, April 28, 2025, episode. Kristina and Molly will demand full answers from Alexis, refusing to let her dodge the truth about the commitment papers. Carly will walk into Sonny’s hospital room and find something that will shock her.

Trina and Kai will spend a night out together as the latter prepares for surgery. Gio will turn to Emma for help just as Tracy tries to push him away from Sonny. Meanwhile, Josslyn will continue her undercover mission for the WSB, getting closer to Professor Dalton despite the uncomfortable situation it creates.

What to expect from the April 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On the April 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Kristina and Molly will confront Alexis at the law office about the commitment papers. Kristina will demand a full explanation, and Alexis will have to decide whether to tell the truth or come up with a way to protect herself.

Alexis may try to explain that the documents were a precaution drawn up with Diane’s help, but Kristina will not accept any excuse easily. The confrontation will grow tense with Molly watching closely, forcing Alexis to explain why she believed it was necessary.

Meanwhile, Carly will reach Sonny’s hospital room and make an alarming discovery. She will find Sonny either struggling with the nurse or already dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Carly will have to act fast if Sonny needs help. Sonny’s survival will still hang in the balance as the threat against him continues to grow, and the mystery around who ordered the hit will stay unsolved for now.

At the same time, Trina will spend the evening with Kai, trying to enjoy their night out before his upcoming surgery. Trina will try to put aside her worries about Kai’s ties to Drew and the risks of his procedure. She will want to be supportive and present, knowing it might be a while before they get another peaceful night together. Their relationship will continue to grow stronger, even with everything happening around them.

Elsewhere, Gio will seek help from Emma. Tracy will try to influence Gio by showing him information that could make him question Sonny’s loyalty and reputation.

Gio, who has been loyal to Sonny so far, will face a hard decision. Tracy’s timing will push Gio closer to Emma, hoping she can help him sort through what he learns. Emma will have to decide if she can truly help Gio or if she should keep her distance from the Quartermaine family drama.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Over at the WSB side of things, Josslyn will stay focused on getting closer to Professor Dalton to secure a research assistant position. Vaughn will push Josslyn to stay committed to the mission, warning her not to get distracted by the challenges.

Josslyn will recognize the risk Dalton poses, especially after seeing how he interacts with Emma. Josslyn will push herself to use the situation to her advantage while protecting Emma from any potential danger.

The General Hospital episode will move several major plots forward, including Kristina’s fallout with Alexis, Sonny’s fight for survival, Trina and Kai’s relationship, Gio’s loyalty tests, and Josslyn’s dangerous undercover mission.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

