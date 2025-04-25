What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 25, 2025)?

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on April 24, 2025. The big Forrester Creations fashion show was supposed to be flawless, but things went south the moment Taylor confronted Brooke in the dressing room. Brooke was supposed to model the showstopper dress in a surprise moment for Ridge— something she had secretly planned with Eric.

But once Taylor stepped in and shut the door, both women ended up trapped because of the security lock. Meanwhile, Katie realized Brooke was missing from the runway and began panicking. As the show went on outside with influencers, press, and designers celebrating, Brooke was banging on a locked door— furious that Taylor had ruined everything.

On The Bold and the Beautiful episode of April 25, 2025, spoilers suggest Brooke will still be stuck inside that dressing room, getting angrier by the second. She’ll accuse Taylor of sabotaging her plan on purpose, even if Taylor insists it was an accident.

Katie will continue searching and loop in Will and Electra to help, with Charlie possibly stepping in to crack the jammed door. Ridge will remain unaware of the chaos backstage, but all that is set to change fast. Once Brooke gets free, she’ll have no intention of staying quiet. Fans can expect her to confront Taylor right in front of Ridge, which could lead to another public blowup between the two women.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

Friday’s episode will pick up with Brooke still locked inside the Forrester dressing room alongside Taylor. The door will remain jammed, which means Brooke will miss her planned moment on the runway in the showstopper dress.

She had worked this out with Eric specifically to surprise Ridge, hoping to wow him in front of everyone. Taylor will try to explain that she didn’t mean to trap them, but Brooke won’t care. She’ll accuse Taylor of ruining the entire plan, and say she should never have been backstage in the first place.

As the argument between Brooke and Taylor heats up, Brooke will keep pounding on the door, trying to get someone’s attention, but with music, cheers, and flashing cameras outside, no one will hear her.

The fashion show will continue without a hitch on the surface. Ridge and Eric will feel proud of how everything is going, unaware that the woman meant to close the show has gone missing. Katie will notice Brooke isn’t there and will quickly start asking questions.

Katie will then start checking the backstage area and dressing rooms. She will bring in Will and Electra to help her. As their search continues, it will become clear that they need help, so Charlie will be called in to deal with the locked door.

Meanwhile, inside the room, Taylor will try to keep things calm, but Brooke will keep blaming her for messing up something that was supposed to be important. Brooke will say Taylor always finds a way to interfere, and this time she’s done real damage.

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

Eventually, someone will unlock the door, and the standoff will spill out into the public. Brooke will not hold back once she’s out. She will go straight to Ridge and unload on Taylor in front of him.

She will say Taylor cost her the showstopper moment, and that she sabotaged her chance to reconnect with Ridge. Taylor will push back and say she had no idea what Brooke was planning and that the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge will be stuck listening to both women tear into each other as the party atmosphere dies down. The show might be over, but the drama will just be getting started. Taylor may confront Eric next, demanding to know why he got involved in a scheme to throw Brooke in front of Ridge again. The fallout is expected to carry into next week.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

