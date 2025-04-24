General Hospital recap (April 23, 2025): Why did Willow decide to fly to Germany and see Michael?

The latest episode of General Hospital was aired on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and saw Nina and Portia meet to discuss a plan to use Ezra and Jacinda against Drew. Meanwhile, Willow shocked Drew when she decided to fly to Germany to face Michael.

Tracy funded Ezra’s push to take Sonny off the piers, leading to a confrontation with Laura, who warned her about the consequences. Lulu settled into her new home and received a call accepting one of her article pitches.

Willow decided to go to Germany because she wants to hear Michael’s side before finalizing any legal steps involving their children. She told Drew she couldn't rely on Carly’s version of events anymore. She believed that it didn't make sense for Michael to serve her divorce and custody papers without he hearing it directly from him. Jason also encouraged her to talk to Michael, which changed her mind.

Drew was shocked when Willow shared her plan and tried to talk her out of it, but eventually agreed as he offered to go with her. Willow said no and explained Michael might take it the wrong way. She wanted the meeting to be between just the two of them. Drew told her he supported her and said he was proud of her, but he looked concerned.

Before Willow left, they kissed, and ended up in bed together. She still made it clear the trip was going to happen, with or without his approval, and that she had to make sure Michael’s voice was part of the decisions being made. Drew backed off but did not feel comfortable with her decision or Jason’s involvement.

General Hospital: What plan did Nina and Portia come up with to target Drew?

Nina and Portia agreed to use Jacinda, a known s*x worker, to expose Drew through his associate Ezra. Portia said Drew manipulated people with false promises, including his surgery suggestion to Kai. Nina added that Willow saw Drew as a hero, but he hid who he really was.

Portia told her that if Nina had information that could help Willow the truth, she should share it. However, Nina said that she didn't have proof and there was a possibility that things might backfire if they told Willow.

When they saw Ezra with Jacinda at the Metro Court bar, Nina recognized the woman. She told Portia that Jacinda had been removed from the hotel several times when Nina co-owned it. Nina introduced herself to Jacinda and pretended to be scouting her for Crimson. After giving Jacinda her business card, Nina told Portia that she was no model and that they could use her.

The plan wasn’t fully laid out, but Nina believed they could use Jacinda’s presence with Ezra to discredit Drew or catch him in something that could change Willow’s opinion. Portia was on board and called Drew a danger to Willow’s family. The conversation ended with both women ready to take the next step.

General Hospital: Why did Tracy give Ezra money despite Laura’s warning?

Tracy gave Ezra money because she wanted Sonny out of Port Charles and believed Ezra’s referendum will help her do that. Ezra had approached her at the Metro Court, offering to move past their land dispute.

Tracy responded by saying she didn’t care about the esplanade but did like the idea of shutting Sonny down. She wrote Ezra a check and told him she supported his goal of removing Sonny from the piers.

Laura arrived and saw them together, and after Ezra left, she confronted Tracy, telling her not to trust him. Tracy admitted she didn’t trust Ezra but still felt Sonny had been a problem in her life and the town for too long. Laura told her that driving Sonny out could backfire, letting someone worse, like Jenz Sidwell, take over.

Tracy said she understood the risk but was willing to take it. She also told Laura she wasn’t looking to force her resignation, even though Ezra had hinted at it. Laura warned that aligning with Ezra was a mistake. Tracy said she just wanted to give Laura a heads-up before taking a public stance. She didn’t walk back her position, and she stood by her decision to fund Ezra’s campaign.

General Hospital: What lie did Lois tell Brook Lynn and Chase about the adoption agency?

Lois told Brook Lynn and Chase that the agency she used to place her baby was St. Ignatius, which had closed its adoption offices fifteen years ago. Earlier in the episode, Brook Lynn and Chase told Lois they wanted to adopt and hoped to use the same agency she previously used.

In General Hospital, Lois was visibly rattled. Ned walked in and joined the conversation, thrilled to hear they were considering adoption. He shared how adopting Leo had changed his life.

Meanwhile, Lois stepped away to call her mother, Gloria. She told her that Brook Lynn was asking for details about the agency, and they both knew there had never been one.

Gloria didn’t have a solution, and Lois returned to the conversation trying to cover her tracks. When Brook asked again, Lois mentioned St. Ignatius and claimed it had shut down long ago. She avoided going into detail and looked uneasy throughout the conversation.

Chase didn’t push for more information, but Brook Lynn seemed unsure. Lois’ lie helped her dodge the question for now, but she wasn’t comfortable keeping the truth from her daughter. Her body language and hesitation suggested this lie could cause more problems down the line on General Hospital.

Fans can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

