Ellen Travolta returns to General Hospital as Lois' mother Gloria Cerullo

Ellen Travolta is set to return to General Hospital to revive the character of Gloria Cerullo, the mother of Lois Cerullo. Travolta, who gained fame from appearances in television dramas like Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi, and Charles in Charge, has been making periodic appearances in the soap since 1994.

Travolta's most recent stint on General Hospital started on March 11, 2025. Her character, Gloria, is part of a plot involving her granddaughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, and the discovery of a former pregnancy.

This adds new conflict and dynamics to the Quartermaine family, particularly as Brook Lynn discovers that Dante Falconeri is the father of the child she gave away years earlier. The news has created a rift between Brook Lynn and her mom, Lois, with Gloria acting as a mediator but having secrets of her own.

Gloria Cerullo was originally introduced to General Hospital in 1994 with her husband, Carmine Cerullo. She has appeared several times since then, in 2023 and 2024, appearing in Thanksgiving plots and the wedding of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase.

Gloria's character is famous for being very feisty, having strong family values, and getting herself involved in her daughter's and granddaughter's lives. Her return in 2025 made her a central figure in uncovering the truth behind Giovanni Palmieri, the child Brook Lynn gave away as a teenager.

More about Ellen Travolta, the actress who plays Gloria on General Hospital

Ellen Travolta established herself as a renowned television and film actress over several decades. She became famous with her character of Louisa Arcola Delvecchio in Happy Days and its spin-off series Joanie Loves Chachi.

She played the character of Charles's mom, Lillian, from 1987 to 1990 in Charles in Charge, becoming an established face in American television. Travolta has also made many other television series appearances, such as Welcome Back, Kotter, The Love Boat, and Judging Amy.

Ellen Travolta was born on October 6, 1939, in Englewood, New Jersey. She is the older sister of actor John Travolta. Ellen's mother, Helen Cecilia Burke Travolta, was a singing and acting teacher, and that introduced Ellen early to the performing arts. Travolta graduated from Carnegie Mellon University.

Outside of television, she has also been an avid theater performer. Travolta is a longtime benefactor and performer with the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre, for which she has played diverse roles and aided in bringing artistic stimulation to the area. As a drama director and coach, she has assisted developing artists with refining their techniques.

Travolta was married to James Fridley in 1964, with whom she shared two children, Tom and Molly. Upon their divorce in 1977, she went on to marry actor Jack Bannon in 1983. The two settled in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they continued to be involved in the local theater until Bannon died in 2017.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

