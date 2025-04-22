General Hospital recap (April 22, 2025): Did Kai agree to the surgery, and what was Drew’s real plan?

During the latest General Hospital episode, aired on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Kai spoke to Drew about the surgery, but the latter pitched the idea of filming a documentary about his comeback. Trina admitted to Curtis she’s scared for Kai and doesn’t know if she can support him through it.

Ad

Kai told Drew he’s going ahead with the surgery. He went to Drew’s place to say yes, hoping the procedure would help him get back on the football field. Drew was supportive, but quickly shifted the conversation toward his own agenda.

He told Kai about a documentary producer he met and suggested they film Kai’s surgery and recovery. Kai hesitated but eventually agreed, thinking it was a way to return the favor.

Ad

Trending

Later, Portia showed up furious, warning Drew that the surgery could leave Kai paralyzed. Drew pushed back, saying Kai made the choice and is an ideal candidate.

When Curtis arrived, he sided with Portia and told Drew they were just hoping for a miracle. Outside, Portia admitted Drew might mean well, but Curtis wasn’t buying it.

Meanwhile, Kai met Trina in the park and told her the surgery was scheduled for next week. She said she hasn’t seen him that happy since he was in uniform. Kai said just having the chance to play again is what’s keeping him going. Trina promised she would be in the stands when the time comes.

Ad

General Hospital: Did Alexis find out Ric knows the truth about the crash?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Ric told Alexis he knows Kristina was behind the accident. When Alexis visited him at the hospital, Ric immediately called her out for being nervous and said he knew Kristina tried to kill Ava. He also said he and Liz ended up paying the price instead.

Ad

Alexis realized Ric was working with Ava on the blackmail scheme. He admitted he is and said she should thank him for not turning Kristina in. He told her Kristina belongs in prison and accused Alexis of always protecting her over Molly.

Alexis begged him not to expose Kristina and said she had already given in to Ava’s demands. Ric said he enjoyed watching her break down and accused her of needing to steal from a child next.

Ad

He made it clear he doesn’t care about Alexis’ moral stance and is only interested in making sure Molly sees Kristina for who she really is.

General Hospital: What did Jason tell Willow about fixing the situation with Carly?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason told Willow she needs to go see Michael in Germany. When she met with him at the Quartermaine mansion, she asked him to convince Carly not to go after her kids. Jason didn’t agree to that.

Ad

Instead, he said Willow should talk to Michael and try to fix things between them. He told her that part of the reason the situation got this bad was because she and Michael stopped communicating. Willow wasn’t sure Michael would even want to hear from her.

Jason said someone has to make the first move, and that person has to be her. He told her she’s the only one who can change how this ends. He also said Carly only wants what’s best for Michael and the kids.

Ad

Jason made it clear that staying silent and waiting will only make things worse. Willow took in what he said, realizing she had to act.

General Hospital: What is Carly planning now in the custody fight?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Carly is secretly trying to schedule a custody hearing. After Nina left her house, Carly called Diane and said they needed to move forward without telling anyone.

Ad

Diane said they can’t do anything without Michael, but Carly had a plan for that as well. She said she’ll make sure Michael comes back. Carly doesn’t trust Drew and thinks he could move Willow and the kids to Washington, DC at any moment.

She wants a hearing date set soon and for everyone else to believe it’s still far off. Carly said she’s done waiting and wants this done quietly. She’s counting on Drew messing up, so when he does, she’ll be ready.

Ad

Earlier, Nina warned Carly that if she pushes too hard, Willow and Drew will only grow closer.

Carly didn’t care. She wants Wiley and Amelia out of that house, no matter what. Nina said a judge won’t grant Carly more rights than Willow, but Carly didn’t back down. Carly is planning to go ahead with the case and catch them off guard.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More