What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 22, 2025)?

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 21, 2025, and saw Taylor Hayes walking in on Brooke Logan wearing lingerie inside Forrester Creations. The moment was the final straw as the tension between the two had been building since Ridge began spending more time around Brooke.

The spoilers for the upcoming episode, set to air on April 22, 2025, suggest that Taylor will corner Brooke again and their argument will escalate. The two will end up locked inside a storage room, thanks to Taylor, who will claim it wasn't intentional.

While inside the storage room, Taylor and Brooke will rehash old betrayals and blame each other for everything that went wrong. When they finally get out, Brooke will accuse Taylor of doing it on purpose.

At the same time, Liam will return to the hospital and continue hiding his brain tumor diagnosis. Meanwhile, Steffy will be pulled into an emotional situation she isn't prepared for. The Bold and the Beautiful episode will also see Luna making a bold move involving Will, with Sheila watching closely.

What to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful April 22, 2025 episode?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful episode set to air on April 22, 2025, will see Taylor Hayes confront Brooke Logan after reaching her limit with Brooke's attempt to get Ridge back. Taylor will be shown fuming over walking in on Brooke wearing lingerie inside Forrester Creations.

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, she won't be seen holding back as she will call Brooke out for refusing to let Ridge go. Taylor will then follow Brooke into the back room at the office to avoid making a public scene. However, the private conversation will quickly spiral into a heated fight.

During their argument, Taylor will accidentally close to the door to the storage room, and it will then lock, leaving them stuck inside without any cell service. Although Taylor will explain that it was a mistake, Brooke will not believe her and things will only spiral downward as they remain locked inside the room.

Taylor will accuse Brooke of using emotional manipulation to get Ridge back, while Brooke will throw Taylor’s past mistakes in her face. Security will eventually discover them, but the damage will already be done. Once freed, Brooke will accuse Taylor of intentionally trapping her. Taylor will deny it, but the tension between them will get worse.

Elsewhere, Liam Spencer will be back at the hospital for follow-up testing after receiving the news about his inoperable brain tumor. Although the doctors will push him to accept help and start treatment for pain management, Liam will insist on keeping his diagnosis private.

He will avoid telling Steffy, even though it will be clear that the secret is weighing on him. Steffy will begin to sense something is wrong when Liam avoids answering questions directly and brushes off his symptoms. She will confront him about it soon, but in this episode, he will continue hiding the truth.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa will keep trying to get closer to Will Spencer. She’ll be more aggressive in her pursuit this time, possibly crossing boundaries to get his attention. Electra Forrester will begin to pick up on Luna’s behavior and will prepare to push back.

Sheila Carter will be seen encouraging Luna, offering advice that sounds more like strategy than wisdom. Sheila will view Luna’s interest in Will as a chance to gain influence within the Spencer family, even if it means using manipulation to get results.

Lastly, Deacon Sharpe will start putting pieces together about Sheila’s recent behavior. He won’t confront her yet, but he will be shown asking quiet questions and noticing inconsistencies in what she says. A confrontation is coming, but on Tuesday, the groundwork for that fallout will begin.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

