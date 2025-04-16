What is Wink Martindale cause of death? Details explored as The Bold and the Beautiful actor passes away at 91

Wink Martindale, a television and radio veteran, once made a cameo on The Bold and the Beautiful. He was known for hosting game shows like Gambit and Tic-Tac-Dough, has died at the age of 91.

His death was confirmed by longtime publicist and family friend Brian Mayes, who stated that Martindale passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, California, as reported by Time.

Mayes said on a phone call from Nashville, “He was doing pretty well up until a couple weeks ago.”

According to Mayes, Martindale had been battling lymphoma for the past year. He was said to be doing relatively well until a couple of weeks before his death, when his condition worsened.

Martindale's career spanned more than seven decades, beginning as a teenage disc jockey in Jackson, Tennessee, and later moving into television, where he became a recognizable face in American households.

Wink Martindale's cause of death

Wink Martindale (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Wink Martindale died from lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. His publicist, Brian Mayes, confirmed that Martindale had been diagnosed about a year before his death. The diagnosis was never shared publicly, but people close to him knew what he was dealing with.

Mayes said Martindale had been doing fairly well despite his illness. He was getting treatment, staying active with personal projects, running his YouTube channel, and doing occasional interviews.

But two weeks before his death, his health declined quickly, surprising his family since he had kept up his routine and hadn’t been hospitalized before.

Doctors at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage confirmed his lymphoma had reached an advanced stage. At first, Martindale was alert and able to talk, but he lost consciousness in the final 48 hours and didn’t wake up again.

Sandy Martindale, his wife of 49 years, stayed by his side, along with other close family members. He passed away on April 15, 2025, at the age of 91.

Martindale never spoke publicly about his illness. He chose to keep his condition private, and his family respected that decision during his final year. His death came just one day after the revival of Tic-Tac-Dough aired on Game Show Network, a show that had originally brought him widespread fame in 1978.

He was aware of the reboot’s airdate and had spoken to friends about it the week before his condition worsened. His publicist said Martindale was “very proud” to see the show return and felt that his contributions to game show history had been recognized at the right time.

Everything you need to know about Wink Martindale's role in The Bold and the Beautiful

Wink Martindale starred in The Bold and the Beautiful (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Wink Martindale guest-starred on The Bold and the Beautiful in October 2016 as Reverend Brown. He officiated the wedding of Bill Spencer and Brooke Logan, a couple with a long, complicated history.

Martindale appeared in four episodes, airing on October 26, 27, 28, and 31. The beachside wedding was private and elegant, with close friends and family attending.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Reverend Brown was not a recurring character but served a specific purpose. He opened the ceremony with a formal welcome, acknowledged the couple’s past struggles, and guided them through their vows. The script leaned on Martindale’s composed delivery and deep voice to give the scene weight.

He spoke clearly and kept the tone respectful, giving Bill and Brooke the space to share their promises. Martindale did not interact much with other characters beyond the wedding, and there were no dramatic twists involving his role. He exited the show after the wedding concluded.

