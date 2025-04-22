The latest General Hospital episode aired on Monday, April 21, 2025, and focused on Natalia’s unraveling connections and the fallout across Port Charles. At Wyndemere, Sidwell questioned Natalia about Sonny’s condition before confronting Alexis over Marco’s stalled job. Alexis accused him of manipulating the situation to gain access to Jason and Sonny.

Sonny fired Natalia because Maxie and Brook Lynn no longer trusted her after learning she had been married to Sidwell and never disclosed it. When Natalia walked into the Deception office, she denied telling Sidwell anything and claimed their divorce had happened decades ago.

Maxie pressed her on why she didn’t speak up when Sidwell became their supplier. Natalia said she stayed quiet because too much time had passed.

Sonny walked in during the conversation, and Maxie informed him they were ending Natalia’s contract. Natalia begged Sonny to reconsider, saying his investment only happened because she was CFO. Sonny didn’t back down.

He agreed with the team and confirmed her firing. Natalia left furious, later venting to Marco that Sonny dismissed her like she meant nothing.

Her exit leaves questions about what she told Sidwell and how it might affect Sonny or the Deception business moving forward.

General Hospital: Did Sasha admit to taking money from Sidwell?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Sasha confirmed that Sidwell gave her money and she took it. Jason confronted her after realizing she had a large amount of cash and was defending Sidwell too strongly.

When Jason asked directly, Sasha admitted the payment came from Sidwell. She explained that Holly stole from him, and in response, he kidnapped her.

Sasha said he offered her compensation afterward, and she accepted. Jason reminded her that she had support from family and friends, but Sasha pushed back.

She said she didn’t want anyone’s charity and needed to be able to support herself and her child.

Jason questioned whether she would’ve taken the money without the pressure from Sidwell, but Sasha didn’t answer that.

She asked Jason to keep the payment a secret, clearly worried about what others might think. Jason agreed not to tell for now but saw how conflicted she was about the entire situation.

General Hospital: What did Alexis accuse Sidwell of doing with Marco's job?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Alexis accused Sidwell of pushing Marco into a position at her firm so he could spy on Jason and Sonny. When Sidwell first called to discuss Marco, Alexis hung up.

He then showed up at her office. Alexis didn’t hold back. She said she believed Sidwell wanted Marco close to their clients at Miller & Davis.

Sidwell denied it but admitted he asked Marco to move to Port Charles. He claimed he was making up for being an absent father and just wanted to help his son get the job he wanted.

Alexis said that was irrelevant to her hiring decisions. She also asked if he was Blaze’s father, which Sidwell denied.

Sidwell said she’d be a fool not to hire Marco, but Alexis stood her ground. She made it clear that personal ties had nothing to do with firm policy and that trust and transparency were more important.

General Hospital: Why did Jordan end her relationship with Isaiah?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jordan ended things with Isaiah so she could secretly work against Sidwell without any complications.

On the hospital terrace, she told him their relationship had to stop because she was going to infiltrate Sidwell’s business. Isaiah didn’t want to break up and said Sidwell was too dangerous.

Jordan said she understood the risk but had to go through with it. Isaiah asked if she was still with the DEA. Jordan said no, she was doing this on her own. He was stunned.

He warned her that Sidwell covers his tracks too well and that the chances of her finding anything were low.

Jordan said it wasn’t about ego, she just believed she was in the best position to take him down. Isaiah accepted her decision but asked her to be careful.

After he left, Jordan broke down. Anna found her in tears. Jordan told Anna the truth and asked her to keep it quiet.

