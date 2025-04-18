What to expect from Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 21, 2025)?

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful (April 18, 2025), Liam walked out of the hospital against medical advice just to share a final dance with his daughter, Kelly. Dr. Bridget Forrester and Dr. Grace Buckingham were both frustrated by his decision but let him go, knowing he wanted one last peaceful memory with Kelly.

On Monday, the spotlight will be shared between Liam’s health crisis and the chaos building backstage at the fashion show. Steffy will be forced to put on a composed face as she prepares to break the news to Liam about his condition.

Meanwhile, in a confrontation that could get messy, Taylor corners Brooke in a dressing room and demands answers about her intentions with Ridge. Ivy and Electra will also make their jewelry line debut, while influencers like Spencer and Heidi Pratt watch from the front row.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative and contains spoilers.

What to expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 21, 2025) will begin with Steffy trying to hide her panic after receiving Finn’s message about Liam’s inoperable brain mass. She will be seen standing in the corner of her living room, holding the phone and watching Liam spin Kelly under the glow of the disco ball.

Although she will smile for Kelly’s sake, her mind will race about how to break the news to Liam. Later in the episode, she will step outside to call Finn, who will confirm that Liam’s condition is worse than they thought. Steffy will insist she be the one to tell Liam, and she will plan to do it before the end of the day.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, preparations for the fashion show will continue. Ridge and Eric will be seen reviewing final designs from their new couture line. Christine Blair will arrive from The Young and the Restless and be welcomed personally by Ridge.

Reality stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt will take their seats near the runway, and social media buzz will be part of the conversation as Will and Electra comment on the guest list. Elsewhere, Electra and Ivy will get ready for their jewelry line debut and will share a moment of nervous excitement backstage.

Brooke will attempt to prepare for her runway appearance, planning a big reveal for her Brooke’s Bedroom revival. However, before she can make her way out, Taylor will confront her backstage.

Taylor will accuse Brooke of pushing boundaries again with Ridge and will block the doorway in Brooke’s dressing room. The two women will argue, with Taylor slamming the door behind her and refusing to let Brooke leave.

Their argument will escalate as Brooke demands to be let out and insists the show cannot continue without her. The scene will cut away before revealing if Brooke escapes in time for her runway walk.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Carter will be shown assisting backstage, likely handling last-minute show details. Daphne will be seen nearby, offering help and exchanging glances with Carter as the models line up.

Zende will make a brief appearance, looking frustrated that his designs are still not included in the lineup after Hope for the Future’s cancellation. Ridge will notice his disappointment, though he will have no time to address it.

The episode will close with the lights dimming as the fashion show begins. The crowd will cheer as the first model steps onto the runway. Brooke will remain missing from the lineup, and Steffy will be shown driving, with Liam in the rearview mirror, as she prepares to tell him the truth.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

