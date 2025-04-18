What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (April 18, 2025)?

The Bold and the Beautiful aired its latest episode on April 18, 2025. Liam’s condition has been getting worse, but he’s been keeping it quiet. After undergoing brain surgery, he begged Steffy not to tell anyone, especially not Kelly. But Steffy, already struggling to hold things together at home, told Finn the truth.

Since then, Finn has been trying to balance caring for Liam while still making things feel normal for Kelly and Hayes. Meanwhile, Grace and Bridget have stepped in to help manage Liam’s medical crisis.

On Friday, April 18, 2025 The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Kelly gets her hopes crushed when Steffy tells her that Liam won’t make it to the daddy-daughter dance. But Liam isn’t ready to give up. He’s determined to leave the hospital—even if it means risking his life.

Grace and Bridget try to hold him back, but Liam fights to keep the promise he made to his daughter. Finn is left reeling after learning Liam might not survive much longer, and he may once again team up with Bridget to look for a last-ditch treatment. Whether they succeed or Liam collapses is what comes next.

What to expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

On April 18, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful will focus on Liam’s desperate attempt to leave the hospital and be there for his daughter’s big night. Despite having just undergone brain surgery, Liam will try to force himself out of bed and ignore every warning from his medical team.

Bridget and Grace will physically try to stop him, but Liam will insist on keeping his promise to Kelly. He will believe that missing the dance will hurt her more than anything, and he will be willing to put his own life on the line to show up for her.

Meanwhile, Kelly will be seen excited and dressed up for the dance, unaware of how bad her father’s condition really is. She will run to Steffy and say she can’t wait for Liam to arrive. That will be the moment Steffy will have to tell her the truth— Liam isn’t coming.

Kelly will be crushed and will say that all she wanted was to dance with her dad. Steffy may try to offer Finn as a backup option, but that will depend on whether Finn is home or still at the hospital trying to help Liam.

At the hospital, Bridget will deliver a diagnosis that will raise the stakes even more. She will tell Finn that Liam’s condition is inoperable. The exact details of the illness haven’t been revealed, but this could point to a brain tumor that can’t be removed.

Finn will be stunned by the news and may not know how to tell Steffy what’s really going on. Bridget and Finn will likely discuss whether there’s any last-resort option, such as an experimental treatment, like the one that worked for Eric.

Elsewhere, Hope will remain unaware of what Liam is going through. As his ex-wife and someone who still has a close bond with him, she may soon start asking questions about his sudden disappearance. But for now, the focus will stay on Liam’s fight to get to Kelly.

By the end of the episode, Liam’s condition could worsen as he pushes himself too far. Whether or not he actually makes it to the dance is still unclear, but the show will build toward either a dramatic hospital collapse or a surprise appearance at the dance.

Kelly’s wish for a miracle will hang over the episode as a major question. Every scene will move toward answering whether Liam will survive long enough to give her that moment.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

