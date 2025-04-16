Which role did Wink Martindale play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything you need to know

Wink Martindale once made a cameo on The Bold and the Beautiful as Reverend Brown. The soap has been going for a while, and Wink was one of the guest stars the show had featured. He was a longtime radio DJ, TV personality, and one of the most well-known game show hosts in American television history. Born Winston Conrad Martindale on December 4, 1933, in Jackson, Tennessee, he launched his career in radio at just 17.

Ad

He also had a charting spoken-word hit, Deck of Cards, which sold over a million copies. Outside of hosting, he worked with Merv Griffin, ran his own production company, and helped launch various interactive game shows on cable networks.

Martindale died on April 15, 2025, in Rancho Mirage, California. He was 91 and passed away surrounded by his wife, Sandra, and his family. His death was confirmed by longtime family friend and publicist Brian Mayes.

Ad

Trending

Mayes said on a phone call to Associated Press from Nashville, “He was doing pretty well up until a couple weeks ago.”

Though best remembered for game shows, Martindale also dabbled in acting—and that included a short but memorable role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Everything you need to know about Wink Martindale's role in The Bold and the Beautiful

Wink Martindale starred on The Bold and the Beautiful (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Wink Martindale appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful in October 2016 as Reverend Brown. In this four-episode guest spot, he officiated a major wedding between two central characters: Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Ad

The wedding was scheduled across four episodes, airing on October 26, 27, 28, and 31. Martindale’s scenes took place at a private beachside location, and he was brought in specifically to play the preacher who would guide Bill and Brooke through their vows.

The character of Reverend Brown was calm and respectful. He added credibility to the ceremony and gave the scene a grounded presence. He was dressed in a traditional black minister’s robe and stood between Bill and Brooke as they exchanged vows.

Ad

How did Wink Martindale die? All the details explored

Wink Martindale starred on The Bold and the Beautiful (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for IMF)

Wink Martindale died from lymphoma on April 15, 2025, at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, California. He had been quietly battling the illness for about a year. His publicist, Brian Mayes, confirmed that Martindale was diagnosed in 2024 but chose not to share the news publicly.

Ad

While he didn’t make any formal announcements, his close friends and family were aware of his condition. Despite the diagnosis, Martindale stayed active in his final year. He continued to run his YouTube channel “Wink’s Vault,” participated in occasional media interviews, and followed the revival of the popular game show Tic-Tac-Dough, which aired just one day before his death.

According to Mayes, Martindale’s health began to worsen rapidly in early April. Until then, he had been maintaining a normal routine and wasn’t showing signs of needing hospitalization. The sudden decline came as a shock to his family. He was admitted to Eisenhower Health days before he passed.

Ad

Doctors informed the family that the lymphoma had progressed to an advanced stage. Martindale remained alert and communicative during his first days in the hospital, speaking with his wife, Sandy, and his children. However, his condition deteriorated quickly. In the last 48 hours, he became unresponsive.

Sandy Martindale and several close family members were with him when he passed away peacefully. He was 91 years old.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More