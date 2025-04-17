What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 17, 2025)?

The April 16, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, things blew up across Salem. Kristen pulled a gun on Xander at DiMera Enterprises, furious that he helped push her out of power. Xander didn’t back down and used Rachel to force Kristen to leave. Meanwhile, Vivian stormed back into the Kiriakis mansion, demanding control and money from Philip.

JJ accused Gabi of shooting EJ, and Gabi’s flashbacks hinted she might be hiding something. At the pub, Sami dropped a bomb on Kate by revealing she spent the night with Rafe, while Kate suspected Rafe could be the shooter. Rafe and Jada had it out at the Small Bar, and their relationship ended after he admitted cheating.

Now, Thursday’s Days of Our Lives episode will keep that pressure going. Spoilers suggest that Vivian shows up at Xander’s office with a bombshell: the letter Philip used to claim Titan is a forgery. Xander hits the roof when he realizes Philip played him.

Sarah confesses to Maggie about hiding the truth, while Alex confronts Philip again about the deception. In Estonia, Marlena refuses to give up on John, even as Steve urges her to back off. They both confront Orpheus again, but he’s still not talking. Stephanie turns to Kayla for advice on a secret she’s keeping.

What to expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives?

A still from 'Days of Our Lives' (Image via Peacock, NBC)

In the April 17, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, Vivian heads to Xander’s new office at DiMera Enterprises and drops a truth bomb. She tells him the letter that gave Philip rights to Titan wasn’t from Victor. According to Vivian, it was a forgery. Xander is furious and feels double-crossed.

He had just started building a working relationship with Philip, and now he finds out it was all based on a lie. Vivian doesn’t admit her role in the forgery. She wants Xander angry enough to go after Philip but not suspicious of her. She’s still hoping for a financial payoff.

While this is going on in Days of Our Lives, Sarah finally tells Maggie the truth. She’s been hiding the letter forgery from Xander for months. Maggie’s reaction is expected to be harsh. She trusted Philip, and now both Vivian and he have used the Kiriakis name for personal gain. Sarah’s confession could blow up her marriage, but she also knows the longer she hides it, the worse it gets.

Alex continues pushing for answers. He confronts Philip again, demanding he come clean about the fake letter. Philip refuses. He doesn’t deny the letter gave him control over Titan, but he avoids confirming if it was real.

Stephanie knows the truth but promised Sarah she wouldn’t say anything. That silence is weighing on her. She turns to Kayla for advice. Without giving full details, she asks her mother how to handle loyalty and guilt at the same time. Kayla senses something bigger is going on, but doesn’t press.

A still from 'Days of Our Lives' (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Back at the mansion, Maggie is ready to throw both Vivian and Philip out. Vivian moved into the Salem Inn, but she still walks in like she owns the place. She plans to stay in the picture. Philip keeps trying to hold onto Titan and deflect from Vivian’s interference, but now his credibility is crumbling. He has no solid ground to stand on, and Xander is coming for him.

Meanwhile, in Estonia, Marlena is still fighting to get answers from Orpheus. Steve believes they’ve hit a dead end and suggests stepping back. Marlena refuses. She won’t stop until she finds John. They both confront Orpheus again, but he stalls.

He gives no real information about where John is or what happened. Marlena thinks Orpheus is still playing games and that the answers are being withheld on purpose. She pushes harder, risking a confrontation that could turn dangerous. Steve stands by her, but tension between them is growing.

